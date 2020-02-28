GOG.com now has a refund policy that lets you refund games you’ve purchased within 30 days, no matter how long you’ve played them. This broad new policy is much more generous than GOG’s biggest competitors like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

How to Return a GOG Game

To return a game, even if you’ve downloaded, installed, and played it, start by submitting a request form. You can access the forms by directing any web browser to “support.gog.com,” then scrolling down and clicking “Contact Us.”

Select “Orders and Payments” at the top to open the refund request form.

Fill out your email and order ID. Though not required, providing the original order ID will help expedite the process. You can find your GOG order ID in the original order confirmation email.

Choose a Problem Type. Currently, there’s no “Refund” option, so select “Other Order-Related Issues” unless another option more closely fits your situation.

Type “Refund Request,” or similar, into the Subject line. Then add a description of your reason for requesting the return. We recommend keeping your description simple and straightforward, but remember your mileage might always vary.

Attach any files that might be relevant (like a screenshot of any issues you’re having), and then click “Submit.” You’ll receive email confirmation of your request, and GOG will follow up with you directly.

Can You Really Refund Any Game?

This refund policy is surprisingly generous, especially considering GOG’s financial troubles in 2019. That said, GOG implores customers to not take advantage of this generous, honor-based policy. GOG does reserve the right to refuse individual requests for refunds, but you should be fine as long as you’re not abusing the refund process.

GOG’s new policy includes Game in Development (Early Access) titles, as well as pre-orders, which can be returned at any time before release, or within 30 days after release. There are no limits on how many games you can return in a given time period. If your country provides rights in addition to these, GOG will honor those rights.

DLC and Season Passes are available for refunds if they were purchased as a standalone item, or as part of a game pack that’s also being refunded as a single transaction. However, GOG is unable to refund any single DLC items that were sold as part of a game pack. If you’re asking for a refund of the base game you purchased but not the DLC you purchased separately, GOG will refund your purchases of both the base game and the DLC.

If you’re returning a game due to technical difficulties, GOG has an incredible technical support team who will work closely with you to help resolve your issue, so you can keep gaming happily. To do this, submit a request following the instructions above. Instead, when you reach the request form page, click “GOG.COM Game Technical Issues” and submit that form.

GOG, which is owned by CD Projekt Red, developers of the beloved Witcher games and the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, has always held a special place in the market due to their focus on preserving much older titles whose developers might not even exist and more (corporately or corporeally). You can read the nitty-gritty of this new policy in GOG’s updated user agreement, and always remember to toss a coin to your developer.