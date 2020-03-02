Hailed as a transformative step forward by executives for both Disney-owned brands, the new FX on Hulu platform, launching today, March 2, 2020, will consolidate all FX and FXX content, old and new, exclusively onto the popular Hulu streaming service.

There’s already a plethora of FX and FXX content on Hulu. Although some series are partially available on other platforms, Disney steadily continues its quest to have Hulu’s most basic, ad-reliant plan ($5.99/mo) compete with Netflix’s ad-free plans ($8.99 – $15.99/mo) and its own Disney+ service ($6.99/mo).

All four Hulu subscriptions, including Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, will have access to FX on Hulu. This FX on Hulu content will have ads only if your account does.

Accessing FXM movies on Hulu currently requires a Hulu + Live TV subscription ($54.99/mo) because it’s primarily a cable-focused service. Nothing indicates this will change when the FX on Hulu launches on March 2. As all four entities are owned by The Walt Disney Company, all content from FX, FXX, and FXM will stream online exclusively through Hulu for the foreseeable future.

This new “comprehensive expression of the FX brand” will feature four brand-new FX Originals shows:

Mrs. America (April 15), a drama about the Equal Rights Amendment’s foremost opponent in the 1970s, Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett).

Devs (March 5), a thriller from Alex Garland (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Annihilation) about computer engineer Lily Chan’s (Sonoya Mizuno) investigation into a quantum computing company run by Forest (Nick Offerman).

A Teacher (2020), a drama about suburban high school teacher Claire (Kate Mara) and her affair with her student Eric (Nick Robinson).

The Old Man (2020), a thriller about former intelligence officer David Chase (Jeff Bridges) reentering the deadly spy game, based on the 2017 Thomas Perry novel of the same name.

Unlike Netflix’s model of releasing all episodes of a new season in one batch, new episodes of these FX on Hulu exclusives will become available one-by-one on a weekly basis at 12:01 a.m ET.

Most of the beloved FX and FXX lineups will also now stream exclusively through Hulu, including:

FX on Hulu provides a huge amount of content for you and your friends for a relatively low price. Although the ads can be annoying, the low price of $5.99/mo for the chance to access all of the best content from basic cable’s premier channel is a great deal for cord-cutters everywhere.