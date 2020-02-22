Have you ever wanted to create a link that goes to a specific part of a long web page? Chrome 80 makes that possible with a new deep linking feature called “Scroll To Text Fragment.”

This feature doesn’t require any special effort on the part of a website’s developer. You can create deep links to any web page on any website. However, these links will only work in Google Chrome 80 for now. (Click menu > Help > About Google Chrome to check if you have the latest version of Chrome installed.)

How to Create Links That Scroll to a Text Fragment

Visit the following link to take a look at this feature in action if you’re using Google Chrome. After you click this link, Chrome will load our homepage and then scroll down to the bottom of it and highlight the “About Us” text:

howtogeek.com/#:~:text=about%20us

We didn’t do anything special to enable this on our website. Chrome pays attention to the parameter at the end of the URL. When you load the web page, it scrolls to the text that matches the what you’ve specified in the URL and highlights it.

To use this feature in its most basic form, visit a web page and add #:~:text=WORD to the end of the web page’s address, replacing “WORD” with a word of your choosing. Use “%20” in place of a space character.

For example, let’s say you want to create a link to the word “competitions” on the Wikipedia article about Dogs. You’d take the address https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dog and add #:~:text=competitions . The resulting link would be:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dog#:~:text=competitions

This feature also supports more complicated instructions rather than simply specifying a word or two. This may help on more complicated documents. You can read the draft Text Fragments standards document for more technical information.

There have been some discussions about privacy concerns with this feature, but it’s available in the stable release Google Chrome 80 already. Other browsers haven’t yet signed on.