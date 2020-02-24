TikTok, which is currently the frontline of viral video content, is a social media app that allows people to record, edit, and share short videos. However, if you encounter any sexual, violent, or otherwise inappropriate content on the app, you can easily file a report.

How to Report a TikTok Video

As you scroll through the videos in your TikTok feed, you might see content that violates any number of the app’s rules or community guidelines, or even laws. To report a video, tap “Share” in the bottom-right corner.

In the next menu, tap “Report.”

Select the reason for your report—you might need to choose a more specific reason on the following screen.

You can then provide screenshots and describe why you’re reporting the video. When you’re done, tap “Submit.”

As stated on the final report page, if someone is in immediate physical danger, contact your local law enforcement.

If the video is appropriate content that just doesn’t interest you, tap and hold in the middle of the video until a small menu appears. From there, tap “Not Interested.”

You can also tap “More” to hide all videos either from that person or with that sound (background music or audio).

How to Report a TikTok Account

If an entire account regularly posts inappropriate content or misleading information, you can report that, as well. To do so, tap the Account button (the account’s avatar).

Tap the three-dot icon at the top-right of the Account page. Select “Report,” and then select the reason for which you’re reporting the account. Again, you might need to choose a more specific reason on the following screen.

You can then provide screenshots and a description of your report. When you’re done, tap “Submit.”

How to Report a Comment on TikTok

Part of the engagement aspect of TikTok is responding to comments on videos. Like most places on the internet, people sometimes leave nasty or inappropriate messages.

To report a particular comment, tap and hold on it until a small menu appears. Select “Report” and provide the reason (and another more specific reason) for your report.

You can then add any additional comments or screenshots. When you’re done, tap “Submit” to send TikTok the report.

Part of the allure of social media is its “Wild West” nature. Fortunately, these tools (and more, like Family Safety Mode) can help you regulate the kind of content you see on TikTok.