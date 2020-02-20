If you’ve been enjoying a Stadia Pro free trial, it’s time to evaluate if the game streaming service is worth $9.99 a month. If it’s not, here’s how to cancel your subscription from your smartphone or computer.

Before you cancel your membership, note that you will be giving up all of the benefits that Stadia Pro offers. In addition to dropping your streaming quality down to 1080p/60fps from 4K/60fps HDR with 5.1 surround sound, you also lose access to any free games and add-ons that you’ve claimed during your subscription period. Anything that you purchased will remain in your library.

How to Cancel Stadia Pro From Android, iPhone, or iPad

First, make sure that you have the latest version of the Stadia app installed on your Android device, iPhone, or iPad. From there, launch the “Stadia” app and then select your avatar found in the top-right corner of the app.

Tap the “Purchases & Subscriptions” button found near the top of the list.

You should now see a list of subscriptions, including your Stadia Pro membership. Select the “Cancel Subscription” button.

The app will now give you a rundown of everything that will happen if you cancel your subscription. If you’re sure that you want to end your membership, tap the “Yes, Cancel” button.

Your Stadia Pro subscription will now automatically be canceled after your current billing period. After that date, you will lose access to the freebies and improved streaming performance.

How to Cancel Stadia Pro From Chrome OS, Windows, macOS

Terminating your Stadia Pro membership is just as easy from your computer. Start by heading to Stadia’s website and clicking on your avatar found in the top-right corner of the page.

From there, select the “Stadia Settings” button from the pop-up menu.

You can now click the “Purchases & Subscriptions” link in the left pane.

You should now see your Stadia Pro membership listed under the “Subscriptions” heading. Click on the “Unsubscribe” button to proceed.

Confirm that you want to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription from your computer by selecting the “Yes, Cancel” button.

Your Stadia Pro subscription will now be canceled. You will still have access to the benefits of the game streaming service for the remainder of your billing period.

