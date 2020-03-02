When it comes to streaming services like Disney+, it’s important you have a secure password that isn’t easy to decipher. Thankfully, it’s relatively easy to change your password on this streaming service.

On Disney+’s homepage on your PC, you’ll want to select your profile picture in the top-right corner. For the mobile app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, your profile will be located in the bottom-right corner.

Under your profile, select “Account” to get to your account settings.

This will display your account details and subscription information. Select “Change Password” to go forward and update your password.

On this page, you’ll enter your current password as well as the new password for your account. From there, select the “Save” button to complete your password change.

You’ve now successfully changed your password! You’ll have to use your new password to log into your Disney+ account on any apps or web browsers you use to access the service.

