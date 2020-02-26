The new Microsoft Edge browser offers impressive speed and an easy-to-use interface to rival Google Chrome. The Edge app for Android offers the same browsing experience, so you can move your browsing across devices easily.

You don’t need Microsoft Edge on your PC to use the Edge app for Android. If you do have it installed, though, you can share your open tabs, favorites, passwords, and more across multiple devices. Here’s how to install and use it on Android.

Installing and Setting Up Microsoft Edge on Android

To get started, download Microsoft Edge for Android from the Google Play Store and install it on your Android smartphone.

When you first launch the app, you’re asked to sign in to your Microsoft account. This is how you can share your favorites, passwords, browsing history, and settings between devices.

If you already have a Microsoft account synced to your device, the Edge browser app will ask if you want to sign in to that account. If you do, tap “Sign in as.” If you don’t, tap “Sign in with Another Account.”

If you don’t want to sign in to a Microsoft account at all, tap “Skip.”

If you sign in, you’re asked if you want to sync your passwords across devices. If you want to sync, tap “Verify.” Tap “Not Now” if you want to skip this process.

The app asks you to confirm whether you want to share data about yourself with Microsoft for a personalized browsing experience. Tap “OK” to share or “Not Now” to refuse permission.

Edge will also request permission to share your usage data for extra personalization. The same as before, tap “OK” to confirm or “Not Now” to deny your permission.

The Edge browser window loads, but you have to confirm a few extra settings at this point. If you use Edge on another device, you’ll be asked if you want to sync the settings and information from your PC.

To sync all available settings, tap “Sync Now.” If you want to keep your browser on Android independent of your PC, tap “No, Thanks.”

If you want to see which settings will be synced before you decide, tap “Sync Settings.”

In the “Sync Settings” screen, select the checkboxes next to any of the options you want to sync, and then tap “Confirm.”

Edge asks whether you want to merge data from your Android device with your existing Edge settings or delete it. Select the radio button next to your choice, and then tap “Confirm.”

Finally, you’re asked if you want to make the Edge app your default browser on Android. Tap “Yes” if you do, and then follow the onscreen instructions. If you want to leave your default browser settings intact, tap “No, Thanks.”

Now, you can use your Edge browser on your Android device.

Using Microsoft Edge on Android

Like many of its competitors, the Microsoft Edge browser on Android supports tabbed browsing, favorites, custom home pages, private browsing, and more.

To go to a website, tap “Search or Enter Web Address” in the middle of the Edge splash screen. Type a URL or search query, and then tap Enter.

If you want to open another tab or access other tabbed pages, tap the Tab icon in the menu bar at the bottom.

Tap the plus sign (+) at the bottom-right to open a new tab or tap an existing tab card to switch to that page.

If you want to open an “InPrivate” page (similar to Chrome’s “Incognito” mode), tap “InPrivate,” and then tap the plus sign (+).

To access your favorites, web history, downloads, or settings, tap the three dots in the bottom menu bar.

This opens a more advanced menu with quick launch items and settings.

Tap any of these options to bring up the relevant menu or perform an action.

Many of the features you see in the Edge app for Android will be familiar—especially if you already use it on Windows.

The app is still in active development. More features, like tracking prevention, will move to the Android app soon so you can get the same browsing experience across all devices.

