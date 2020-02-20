Slideshows are sometimes used to display images at events, such as weddings or trade shows. Whatever the occasion might be, you’ll want to loop your PowerPoint presentation so your guests aren’t staring at a blank screen. Here’s how it’s done.

Set Up Your Slideshow to Be Looped

First, open your PowerPoint presentation in which you would like to loop. Once open, navigate to the “Set Up” group of the “Slide Show” tab and then select the “Set Up Slide Show” button.

The “Set Up Show” window will appear. In the “Show options” group, check the box next to “Loop Continuously until Esc.” Once selected, click “OK” in the bottom-right corner of the window.

Now, when you play your slideshow, it will end only when you press the “Esc” key instead of when you’ve finished the last slide.

One caveat: With the way we currently have it set up, the slideshow will proceed only when someone clicks the mouse button. That’s fine if there will be a speaker present at all times. Otherwise, you’ll need to set up automatic slide transitions.

Apply Automatic Slide Transitions

Head back to the “Set Up Show” window by selecting “Set Up Slide Show” in the “Set Up” group of the “Slide Show” tab.

There are a couple of options you need to select, but one important note is that you must first select “Using Timings, If Present” under the “Advance Slides” group.

The next option we select will lock a few things in place (which is why you need to select “Using Timings, If Present” first).

Under the “Show Type” group, select “Browsed at a Kiosk (Full Screen).” The “Loop Continuously until Esc” option will be enabled automatically if you haven’t already turned it on, and the option you’ve selected under “Advance Slides” will remain unchanged.

Select “OK” when ready to proceed.

Without the “Browsed at a Kiosk” option enabled, the automatic slide progressions would be disabled if someone were to press the Back key. With it enabled, the Forward and Back keys are locked, allowing the slideshow to automatically progress unattended without fear of someone breaking it.

Now it’s time to set the timings of the slides. Head over to the “Transitions” tab. In the “Timing” group, check the box next to “After” and set the timing at which you’d like each slide to progress. Note that it doesn’t matter if the box next to “On Mouse Click” is checked or not—it won’t work.

After that, select the “Apply to All” option in the same group.

Now, when you play your slideshow, it will continuously loop without interruption. To exit the slideshow, press the “Esc” button.