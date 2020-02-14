One of the biggest events of the basketball season, the NBA All-Star game will air Feb. 16, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year, 24 players will be split between Team LeBron and Team Giannas live on your local TNT channel.

You absolutely don’t wanna miss one of the biggest games of the season! If you stream all your shows and events live, these are the best services that will have all the action on game day.

NBA League Pass

It’s no surprise NBA League Pass is one of the best ways to stream the game right to your TV. For $30 a year, you get access to every live NBA game for the entire season. You can also link your TV provider to get access to the League Pass if you already paid for it through your cable or satellite subscription.

Hulu Live

Hulu Live TV is a great way to stream all things sports. For $55 a month, you get basketball, football, soccer, and more from just one app. This service also offers a seven-day free trial, so you can see what the company has to offer before you commit.

fuboTV

fuboTV is known for live sports and TV, which is why it made our list. For $60 a month, you can stream 100+ channels (depending on your area). The same as Hulu, you can get a seven-day free trial to test the waters before you dive in.

Sling

If you want to save a little money and still watch your sports, Sling is the way to go. For just $5 a month you can get Sling Orange, which streams Fox Sports 1, NFL, and NBC Sports. This price is promotional, though—after Feb. 11, 2020, it will go back to $20 a month. That’s still a great deal, though, especially if you mostly watch sports.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has a ton of live channels (70 networks). For $50 a month, you get ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, so you can stream almost every sports event and TV show. There’s also a five-day free trial so you can make sure you want the service before you shell out any money.

With all the streaming services available now, you won’t have to miss a single quarter of the NBA All-Star game. You can watch your favorite players compete without having to pay a ridiculously high cable bill, right from the comfort of your couch.