At some point, the default alarm sound on your iPhone might stop waking you up every morning. You either tune it out, or it just gets very annoying. Here’s how to change the alarm sound on your iPhone to any song or tone that you prefer.

Start by opening the “Clock” app on your iPhone and selecting the “Alarm” tab.

Go to the Alarm tab in the Clock app

Here, make sure you can see the alarm you want to customize. Tap the “Edit” button in the top-left corner of the screen.

Tap the Edit button in the alarm list

Now, select the alarm you want to customize.

Choose the alarm you want to customize

From the alarm customization screen, choose the “Sound” option.

Tap the Sound option

You have two options to choose from: You can either use one of the available ringtones or choose a song from your phone’s audio library (or Apple Music).

Swipe down to the “Ringtones” section and tap a ringtone to hear a preview and to select it. If you don’t like any of the ringtones, you can select the “Tone Store” button to browse ringtones from the iTunes Store that you can buy and download to your iPhone.

Switch to a different tune

If you don’t like one of the available ringtones, local options are your best bet. From the “Songs” section, tap “Pick a Song.”

Pick a song

From the next screen, you can choose to browse through your library, or you can directly search for a song. Once you find a track you like, tap to select it.

Choose a song from Library

Once your selection is done, tap the “Back” button.

Tap the Back button from the Sounds page

Finally, tap “Save” to save your alarm with the custom sound.

Save the customized alarm

The next time your alarm rings, you’ll be woken up with your new customized ringtone.

If you still find you’re missing alarms, take a look at our guide on how to make sure the iPhone alarm wakes you up.

