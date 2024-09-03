Worried about money management while abroad? Traveling is one of my hobbies, and I love visiting new places. What I don't love is coming back from a trip and seeing my bank account lower than I expected. Since I started using some of these apps, I've been much better with my money management.

Your Phone Is Your Best Travel Money Management Tool

Traveling is a passion of mine. I've visited several islands in the Caribbean and even had a 13-hour layover in Panama once. Yet, no matter where I traveled, I was always constantly worried about the state of my spending. Sure, I know how much I have to spend while on a trip, but sometimes, you want to splurge and buy stuff as souvenirs so you don't forget the visit.

My phone is one of the best travel accessories on my trips. I found that my smartphone is a lot better at helping me manage my spending than I first thought. Budget tracking apps are good, but there are apps designed specifically for when you're on a trip or traveling with a group of friends. These are the six apps I've found that have helped my money management while on a trip.

1 Expensify

I used Expensify for one or two of my international travel destinations when submitting reimbursement invoices. This app is available on both Android and iOS and offers a unique way of keeping records. Before using Expensify, I'd have to log every penny I spent on a trip. That usually meant a wallet full of receipts and statements from stuff I paid for.

With Expensify, I could snapshot my bills and payment information, and the app would log it automatically. While it works really well for business expenses, it's also beneficial from an individual's personal finance perspective. You can use it to ensure you don't overspend on your next trip abroad.

You could make a simple budget in Excel for this, but the app is cleaner and a lot more well-designed.

2 PocketGuard

If you're anything like me, you have a set budget for your international travel expenses. Anything from food to souvenir shopping usually falls into a grand basket of "things I can spend money on." However, if you're budgeting, you have a set amount of money you don't want to go over. PocketGuard is designed for this type of budgeting and spending.

This app, available on both Android and iOS, has the useful "In My Pocket" feature, which allows you to limit your spending money by telling you how much you have left out of a reserve. As a free app, there are a few things that beat it when you want to set aside some money for your trip and don't want to go over that set amount.

The app also has a paid version that allows you to link your personal bank accounts, making it a full personal finance app that you could use to track your spending and income.