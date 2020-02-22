When you follow interesting hashtags on Instagram, you come across a lot of posts that you might want to save for later. Here’s how you can use the Save feature to save posts for later and organize them in Collections.

How to Save Posts and Make Collections

Saving a post on Instagram and adding it to a Collection couldn’t be easier (finding those saved posts is a different story altogether).

When you come across an Instagram post you want to bookmark, simply tap the “Save” button from the bottom-right corner of the post (it shows up as a Bookmark icon).

When you tap the button, Instagram will save it to the “All Posts” section. For a brief moment, you’ll also see an “Add to Collection” button appear.

There’s a better way to add a post to a Collection. Simply tap and hold the Save button to open the “Add to Collection” box.

Here, you’ll see all of the available Collections you’ve previously created. If this is the first time you’re using this feature, you’ll need to create a new Collection. Tap the “Plus (+)” button.

Next, give the Collection a name and tap the “Done” button. The post will be saved to the newly created Collection.

The next time you want to save a post to an existing Collection, tap and hold the “Save” button and then select the Collection.

How to Find Saved Posts

Instagram has tucked the Saved feature behind a menu. From the bottom toolbar in the social media app, tap your “Profile” button. Here, select the hamburger menu button in the top-right corner.

Now, choose the “Saved” option from the list.

You should now see all of your Collections. If you want to explore all your saved posts, tap the “All Posts” option.

Here, you can scroll through and tap a post to quickly jump to it.

How to Manage Your Posts and Collections

As you use the Save feature to curate your Collections, you might sometimes want to remove posts or completely delete Collections.

Go to the “Saved” section from your profile and tap a Collection.

Here, tap the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of the screen.

If you want, you can tap the “Delete Collection” button to permanently delete the Collection.

From the next screen, tap the “Delete” button to confirm the action.

If you want to edit the Collection, tap the “Edit Collection” option. From here, you can change the name and Collection’s cover image.

Instagram also has a batch unsave option. From the menu, tap the “Select” option. From there, select all posts you want to remove.

Tap the “Remove” button. If you’re in the “All Posts” section, the label will read, “Unsave.”

Now you know how to save and collect interesting and inspiring Instagram posts, take a look at our guide on how to make Instagram work better for you.

