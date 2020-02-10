If you’re planning a trip, you might be searching and saving places of interest in Apple Maps. The new Collections feature makes it easy to create a list of locations and share them with your friends and family.

To get started, open the Maps app on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or higher, and then swipe up from the bottom of the screen to expand the menu.

Here, you’ll find “Collections” under the “Favorites” section. Tap “New Collection.”

On the next screen, name your Collection, and then tap “Create.”

You now see the Collection page, but it’s empty. The quickest way to add places to your Collection is from this screen. Simply tap “Add a Place” to get started.

RELATED: Apple's Newly Rebuilt Maps App Is Here---At Least in the U.S. Anyway

Now, you can search for a place by name and tap the plus sign (+) to add it to your collection. You can search for and add multiple places here. When you’re finished, tap “Done.”

You can also add places to your Collection from Apple Maps’ normal search feature. To do so, just tap the location you want to add, swipe up to expand the menu, and then tap “Add to.”

In the pop-up menu that appears, tap the Collection to which you want to add the place.

When you return to “Collections” section, you see your new Collection at the top of the list.

When you tap it, you see all the locations you’ve added to it.

If you want to remove a place, simply tap “Edit” at the bottom of the Collection page.

Here, select the places you want to remove, and then tap “Delete.”

After you collect all the locations you want to share with your friends and family, tap the Share button at the bottom of the Collection page.

The familiar iOS or iPadOS Share Sheet loads from the bottom of the screen. You can share your Collection via any messaging app or email service. The app sends a unique URL to the recipients, and all they have to do is click it to open Apple Maps.

The Apple Messages app is the best way to share your Maps Collection. This is because the Maps app shares a preview map and other rich data, so recipients have a better idea of what they’re opening.

RELATED: How to Customize the Share Sheet on Your iPhone or iPad

To share your Collection via iMessage, tap “Messages.”

In the popup, tap the space next to “To” and find your contact. Next, tap the Send button (the upward-facing arrow).

You’ve now shared an Apple Maps Collection.

When your friends tap the link, they’re taken to the Maps app, where they can view the Collection and explore all the places you listed. If they want, they can tap “Add to Collections” to add your Collection to their lists.

In addition to Collections, the Maps app in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 has some other features you might want to explore, including the Look Around feature (similar to Google’s Street View), and the ability to share a Live ETA with your friends.

RELATED: How to Share Your Apple Maps Live ETA on iPhone