It’s quite easy to change the aspect ratio of photos on your iPhone or iPad. With the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 updates, similar editing tools are now available for videos. Here’s how you can easily crop and change the aspect ratio of videos on your iPhone or iPad.

You’ll find the new video editing features in the Photos app. After you’ve made sure that you’re running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or higher, open the Photos app and then open the video that you want to edit. Here, tap on the “Edit” button.

You now are in the video-editing window. From here, tap the Crop button found in the bottom row.

You’ll see a freeform frame around the video preview. Grab one of the corners, then drag in to crop the frame.

Once you’ve decided on the frame, you can pinch and zoom in the video view. Move it around to fit the video inside the frame.

This is the freeform crop tool. But if you want to crop the video for a particular platform or an aspect ratio (for example, 9:16 for Instagram Stories), you can use the new aspect ratio presets.

From the crop section, tap on the Aspect Ratio button from the top right of the screen.

Now, you’ll see new formats below the crop tool. You can switch between Portrait and Landscape modes, in addition to a square option.

You can also swipe horizontally on the list of aspect ratios to see all the available options. Tap on an aspect ratio to instantly preview the cropped video.

Again, once you’ve figured out the aspect ratio, you can pinch and zoom or pan around to move the video inside the cropped area.

Once you’re happy with your changes, tap on the “Done” button. The Photos app saves your video as a new version.

As of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, all photo and video edits are non-destructive. If you want to revert back to the original video, you can go to the video-editing screen, then tap on the “Revert” button.

From the popup, select the “Revert to Original” button. The Photos app will show you the original video after several seconds.

This is just one of the many new and awesome features in iOS 13. Once you upgrade, make sure to try out the dark mode.

