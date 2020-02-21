Disney+ is great, but it doesn’t offer everything you might want to watch. If you went with the basic plan, and you’re thinking of getting the bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, here’s how to switch over.

If you already have the bundle, you won’t be able to switch to the Disney+ regular plan without canceling your subscription first. This might not be ideal since you will lose all your recommended content, but it’s the only way. However, if you signed up with the basic plan that’s just Disney+, you can upgrade to the bundle rather easily.

After you log into Disney+ on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Android, or smart TV, select your profile. The avatar is in the top-right corner on Desktop, bottom right on mobile, and in the overflow on your smart TV.

When the next pop-up menu opens, click on the “Account” option.

This will take you to the page where you can change your email, password, and billing information. If you have the regular Disney+ plan, you will be able to select the “Switch to Disney Bundle” link to change your plan.

Once you select that choice, you’ll see your billing details that you’ll want to confirm. Then, you’ll want to read the Terms and Conditions before agreeing to the legal document. From there, select “Agree & Subscribe” at the very bottom of the page.

You have now successfully subscribed to the Disney+ bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+.

You’ll have access to all of the great TV and movie choices you could ask for. From great Disney films to any sports game you might want to watch, you’ll have access to nearly everything. This bundle is a steal, especially if you’re someone who loves all types of shows and movies.