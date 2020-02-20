Boomerangs are fun to shoot, but really hard to nail down. Now, you can trim Boomerangs and add cool effects to get that perfect bounce effect every time. Here’s how to trim and edit Instagram Boomerangs on iPhone and Android.

Open Instagram on your smartphone. Swipe inward from the left or tap the Camera icon in the top-left corner to open the Instagram Stories interface.

Here, swipe the bottom row, and then tap “Boomerang.” In the Boomerang interface, tap the Shutter button to record a Boomerang.

After you record a Boomerang, you can preview it in the Instagram Stories editing interface. Here, you’ll find familiar tools for adding text, GIFs, and more.

Locate the new Boomerang button in the top toolbar, and then tap it to get to the new Boomerang editing interface.

The Classic Boomerang continues to play in the background, but the interface will change to show a timeline at the bottom of the screen.

You can move the handles at either end of the timeline view toward the middle of the screen to trim the Boomerang. Just move a handle where you want the Boomerang to begin or end.

The trim feature is available in all modes. To switch to Slow-mo mode, tap the Slow-mo button or swipe left on the row above the timeline. In Slow-mo mode, the Boomerang plays at half-speed.

Swipe left again to switch to Echo mode, which adds motion blur to each frame, creating a double-vision effect.

The last mode is called Duo, which quickly rewinds your video and adds a glitchy transition effect.

When you’re happy with your Boomerang effects and trims, tap “Done” in the top-right corner.

Now, tap “Your Story” at the bottom of the screen to add your Boomerang directly to your Instagram Story.

If you want to save your Boomerang and share it on another platform, tap the Download button at the top.

Now that you know how to make cool Boomerangs, take a look at what else you can customize on Instagram.