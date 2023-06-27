Apple Music has more music, higher quality streams, spatial audio, and it tends to work better on Apple devices. Spotify by comparison has podcasts and audiobooks, a completely free (ad-supported) tier, and arguably better apps and music discovery features.

Does Spotify or Apple Music Have a Bigger Library?

Apple Music and Spotify are the two biggest music streaming services, but which one is right for you? Let’s break down the core differences, various similarities, and things you should consider when picking between them.

Apple Music claims to have “over 100 million songs” and more than 30,000 playlists as part of its catalog. By comparison, Spotify boasts “over 80 million songs” for all tiers of subscribers.

There’s a lot of overlap between these two libraries, with most modern artists aiming to have their music featured on both streaming platforms. Some albums and releases may appear on one service and not the other, with time-limited exclusivity. As a rule of thumb, it’s only a matter of time before an album that’s limited to one platform appears on the other.

Fortunately, you can browse both libraries without even signing up for an account using the Apple Music web player and Spotify web player. Simply open the service of your choice and use the search function to find some of your favorite artists.

While the number of tracks featured on each service is impressive (and there’s more music available than you’ll ever listen to in a lifetime), these numbers pale in comparison to SoundCloud which boasted over 200 million tracks back in 2019. Granted, many of these are from bedroom producers and lack the polish of music released through “proper” labels, but it’s still an impressive number.

How Do Spotify and Apple Music Apps Compare?

Both Apple Music and Spotify are well-supported on major platforms. Apple’s own platforms take precedence and see the lion’s share of features, with the native Music app for iPhone and macOS functioning as an Apple Music portal. Despite the name, the service is available almost everywhere, including on Windows (through iTunes), Android (using the dedicated Apple Music app), and the web using the Apple Music website.

Spotify also has Windows, macOS, and mobile apps for iPhone and Android. On top of this, there’s a Linux version which you can download via the package manager Debian and Ubuntu or use Snap on your distribution of choice. Failing this you can use the Spotify website, which works in most major browsers.

Which you prefer will largely come down to personal preference, though there are more similarities between the two than there are differences. Both services have a library system that lets you add artists and music to your account, though Spotify’s organization is strictly a playlist or artist affair. Apple has a bit more granularity, with filters for albums, music videos, and individual tracks.

Neither is perfect, and stability will depend on the platform you’re using. Finding your way around Apple Music can be a real chore. The experience on a desktop in particular can be painful at times. Some odd choices on Apple’s part often have you navigating your personal library instead of seeing an artist’s full catalog. The user interface can be confusing, and building playlists or organizing your collection can be clunky and slow.

Both services have decent mobile apps, with CarPlay and Android Auto integration for playing music in the car (though you get limited interactions with your library when doing this, understandable since it’s important not to drive distracted).

Spotify Has a Free Plan (Supported by Ads)

If you’re looking for a service you can use for free and you don’t mind hearing a few adverts, Spotify has you covered. You’ll get access to Spotify’s library of 80 million songs, the podcast library, and audiobooks. Some artists will limit their new releases to premium subscribers for a few weeks, but that means the vast majority of the Spotify catalog is always available for you to stream.

There are some limitations to keep in mind if you want to use Spotify’s free tier. You’ll need to sign up for an account since you can’t use the service without doing so (and you’ll want to so you can build a library). Use of Spotify’s free tier on mobile is also heavily limited since you’re limited to shuffle-play for albums.

Advertisements include both audio and banner ads that appear in the app alongside your library. There are some other limitations too, like not being able to download music to your devices for offline play.

By comparison, Apple Music has no free tier so it can’t compete on this level. On the plus side, there are no adverts whatsoever in Apple Music, and you can sign up for a free month.

Both Services Have a Selection of Premium Plans

If you’re prepared to pay, you’ll likely end up paying roughly the same amount for an Apple Music or Spotify Premium subscription. A standard Apple Music individual account costs $10.99 per month, while a standard Spotify individual account comes in slightly cheaper at $9.99 per month.

Both services have a student tier, with Apple Music costing $5.99 and Spotify costing $4.99 if you can prove you’re in education. Apple Music also has a $4.99 Voice plan where you get full access to the catalog but you have to use your voice (and Siri) to access it. It’s like a glorified personal radio station though the lack of an app interface is bound to frustrate.

If you want to sign more than one person up to your plan then only Spotify has a “Duo” option at $12.99 per month. This provides two accounts with independent music libraries and is ideal for couples living in the same home (the value proposition is great). Both Spotify and Apple Music have family plans at $15.99 and $16.99 per month respectively, with access for up to six other users (each with their own libraries).

Apple Music Has Lossless and Spatial Audio

Subscribe to the Apple Music individual plan (including the student tier) to get access to lossless audio for the “full catalog” of included music. This includes a standard “Lossless” quality option in ALAC at 24-bit/48KHz and a “Hi-Res Lossless” option that ups the sample rate of 192KHz. You can download music of this quality for offline listening too, though it will consume significantly more storage space.

For everyone else, Apple Music also allows for streaming in 256kbps “lossy” AAC format. This is ideal if you’re using wireless headphones (like AirPods) since audio is compressed in a lossy manner to reach your ears. If you prefer wired headphones or want to use Apple Music with a home separates audio system, having access to lossless streams and downloads makes a lot more sense.

By comparison, Spotify is limited to lossy AAC streams of between 24kbps (“Low” quality) to 320kbps (“Very High” quality). Despite announcing the Spotify HiFi tier back in 2021, Spotify’s lossless “CD-quality” streams have yet to materialize. Spotify’s podcasts stream at 96kbps or 128kbps, which is ideal for spoken word content.

On top of lossless audio, Apple Music also includes spatial audio via Dolby Atmos. This immersive, surround sound experience is available on compatible headphones (including AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats Fit Pro) as well as soundbars and other devices that support the surround sound technology.

Some headphones feature spatial audio head tracking which locks the audio in place so that you can hear different parts of the music by moving your head. Apple seems to be consistently increasing the amount of Dolby Atmos music on the service, which includes modern tracks recorded (and designed for) Dolby Atmos and older tracks that have been remastered to take advantage of the format

While spatial audio is fun and worth playing around with, it’s probably not going to tip the scales in favor of Apple Music as lossless audio might. Some tracks sound great, while others lack the impact of a flatter stereo production (this largely depends on the genre). You’ll also need compatible headphones or audio equipment to take advantage.

Some combinations work very well in spatial audio, particularly modern electronic music designed with the medium in mind and live classical recordings that benefit from the illusion of a bit more “room” within the soundscape. You get both lossless and spatial audio with your Apple Music trial, so it’s best to hear for yourself.

Apple Music is Better for Classical Music Fans

Apple launched its Apple Music Classical iPhone app in April 2023 with an Android version appearing in May. The app is designed specifically for the classical music genre, making it easy to find and sort through classical music in a way that the standard Music app does not.

The purpose-built app allows you to browse by catalog, which includes filters for periods, genres, conductors, choirs, and more. Search by composer, then find different recordings and versions of the pieces that you love. You can also browse by playlist, with hundreds to choose from, or filter by instrument. The app makes it far easier to discover and curate a library of classical music.

You’ll need to subscribe to the individual plan or better (including the student tier) to get access to the Apple Music Classical app (it’s not available on the $4.99 Voice tier). Spotify also has classical music, but the experience is inferior to that of Apple’s app. If you’re looking for an alternative app that focuses on classical music, check out Idagio.

Spotify Has Podcasts and Audiobooks

Spotify has built a library of podcasts right into the app, accessible to both free and premium users. Though there is a selection of exclusive podcasts available here (under the Spotify Originals brand), much of the catalog is available on competing platforms. It’s a nice way of accessing your podcasts in the same place you listen to your music.

On top of this, Spotify includes access to a library of audiobooks, also available to both free and premium tiers. This is another great way that the service guarantees there’s always something to listen to, whatever you’re in the mood for. If you’re a keen listener (reader?) the service is unlikely to replace your primary audiobook provider since you’ll probably want to pick what you listen to and purchase your own books.

Apple also has a podcast service, but it doesn’t include audiobooks. Imaginatively named Apple Podcasts (and historically known as iTunes Podcasts) the platform remains highly popular. There’s a free app for iOS and Mac, and third-party apps are also able to access the service.

You might find something you like in Spotify’s exclusive catalog, but keep in mind that most podcasts are aiming for exposure and can be found everywhere.

Why Pick Apple Music?

Apple Music works better with the Apple ecosystem. The apps you need are already there whenever you buy an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can do things like set any Apple Music song as your ringtone or alarm tone. Apple introduces new features and services (like Apple Music Classical) on its own platforms first.

There’s a slightly larger music library to choose from in Apple Music, and the Apple Music Classical app is a real gift for classical music fans (especially casual listeners who don’t want to subscribe to a separate service). Because Apple’s social and music discovery features lag behind Spotify, the service might better suit you if you know what you want to listen to or you’re used to getting your recommendations elsewhere.

If you want the highest possible audio quality and you appreciate things like spatial audio, Spotify can’t compete (not until it launches its own lossless service). In this sense, Apple Music might be better compared with services like Tidal which includes both quality and spatial features.

If you’re already paying for Apple services like iCloud storage, you might be able to bundle some of your Apple services together into an Apple One subscription. It might make things a little cheaper for you. Alternatively, you might find that an Apple One subscription means that you break even and add Apple Arcade or News+ to your subscription.

Why Pick Spotify?

Spotify is the easy choice for anyone looking for an advert-supported, free music streaming service. This also applies to anyone who is concerned they may need to drop down to the free tier while retaining their music catalog. With Apple Music, you’ll lose access to everything if you cancel your subscription, but Spotify lets you keep listening as long as you’re ok with listening to adverts and mobile limitations.

The service also tends to be more platform-agnostic. Where Apple biases its own platforms for new features and services, Spotify tends to roll out redesigns and enhancements across the board. Many will find that they get on better with Spotify’s apps, and Spotify is widely regarded as being the better choice when it comes to music discovery and recommendations.

If you like the idea of exclusive podcasts and are looking to listen to spoken word (including audiobooks), Spotify has you covered. It’s all right there in a single app, and you can even listen (with adverts) on the free tier. Though Spotify currently lacks lossless audio, if most of your listening is done through wireless Bluetooth headphones you’re not going to notice a difference anyway.

You might even think that Spotify’s lossy streams are more than enough (for many, this is absolutely the case). Spotify is cheaper for a basic subscription, and more flexible for couples who live together.

Which is Right For You?

Fortunately, you can try out both Spotify and Apple Music without parting with a cent. You can browse the catalogs using the web apps, without the need for a user account. You can sign up for Apple Music and get a free month to try the service out, or you can sign up for a free Spotify account and use the service for free until you’re ready to pay.

You can always cancel your subscription at any time and jump ship to the competing platform. It’s even possible to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music, or move your Apple Music playlists to Spotify. Considering YouTube Music instead? Check out our YouTube Music and Spotify comparison.