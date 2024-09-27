Paramount Plus is CBS's streaming platform—it's also the only way to get SHOWTIME these days. The regular price for Paramount Plus Essential is $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you want to give this app a try, there are ways to lower the cost and make sure you get your money's worth out of the content.

Sign Up With Amazon During Amazon Deal Days

Amazon

You can purchase Paramount Plus independently, but many users add it to an existing service instead. For instance, if you buy Paramount Plus through Amazon, the app will appear in your channel list in the Amazon app. This can make it easier to navigate to Paramount content.

If you get Paramount Plus during Amazon Deal Days, which often happen in July and October, you can often get certain apps for 50% off. Deals typically cover the first two months of service.

This deal would give you 60 days to test Paramount Plus at a steep price cut and decide if it's worth keeping your subscription.

Take Advantage of the Student Discount

If you're enrolled in college, you may qualify for a 25% student discount on Paramount Plus. This puts the monthly cost at $5.99 per month.

To get this special price, you need to provide your enrollment details. Paramount Plus will use SheerID to confirm that you are currently enrolled at a qualifying institution.

Because you can give your login info to others to share the account, if anyone in your family is enrolled in the student discount plan, you could all benefit.

Spring for Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

You may think you're getting more for your money if you go with the Paramount Plus high-tier plan. This option gives you features that are unavailable on the Paramount Plus Essential plan. For just $5 more per month, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME gives you the following additional benefits:

SHOWTIME originals and movies

Your local live CBS affiliate station

Additional sporting events, including The MASTERS

The ability to download shows and watch later

No ads on most on-demand shows

This plan could be particularly useful to anyone who uses Sling TV for their cable alternative, because CBS is not available on any of their plans.

Get a Plan Through Walmart Plus

If you already shop at Walmart, you can get Paramount Plus Essential for free through a Walmart Plus account. A Walmart Plus subscription costs $98 per year (just over $8 per month). You'll also get free grocery delivery and discounts at a lot of gas stations.

Given that Paramount Plus alone costs about the same price when paid monthly, you can really get some bang for your buck if you start stacking up gas and product discounts. Walmart Plus also has a 30-day free trial period so that you can give Paramount Plus a month-long try this way.

Binge Your Favorite Show During a One-Week Trial

If you really want to save, you can get a one-week free trial of Paramount Plus at any time. This trial is available for both Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME. If there is a CBS, Paramount Plus original, or SHOWTIME show you've been waiting to binge, you can watch it all within a week and then cancel before the trial expires.

All customers who haven't had a free trial within the last year are eligible to sign up for one free week of service.

Paramount Plus occasionally has steep deals on annual plans. If you strike at the right time, you may be able to get an annual subscription half off for just $29.99 per month. Keep your eyes peeled on the Paramount Plus website for these price cuts.