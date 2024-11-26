Feeling overwhelmed by endless notifications or missing updates from your favorite people on Instagram Threads? You’re not alone, but here’s the good news: Threads lets you customize notifications so they work for you.

We all have those people whose content we can’t afford to miss—whether it’s your best friend, a favorite creator, or a brand that inspires you. Instead of endlessly scrolling to catch their latest post, you can make things easier by enabling notifications just for them. Keep in mind, though, you’ll need to follow them first to activate this feature.

Here’s how: visit their profile on Threads and tap the bell icon in the top corner. From there, choose the type of updates you want to receive—threads, replies, or both. You can even turn on push notifications for real-time alerts. Once it’s set up, you’ll always stay in the loop.

Take Control of Who Can Mention You

Ever feel like you’re tagged in things you don’t really want to be a part of? Threads make it super simple to decide who gets to mention you.

Go to your profile, tap the settings icon (those two lines at the top right corner), and navigate to the “Privacy” section. From there, choose “Mentions” and select whether you want mentions to come from everyone, just the people you follow, or no one at all. This way, you can keep your mentions clean and relevant—no more random tags pulling you into conversations you didn’t sign up for.