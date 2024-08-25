Meta plans to announce several new products at their Meta Connect event in September of 2024. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, a new budget-friendly version of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset will be announced. It will likely be called the Meta Quest 3S. Some leaks have come from developers and some indirectly from Meta. However, aside from all but confirming the existence of the product, there is little reliable information. If Meta is taking suggestions, I have a few!

1 Keep It Under $300

My family and I love our Meta Quest 3, and I'm convinced it is the best VR headset out there. If they're making a cheaper version, it should be under $300 USD to attract more new players of all ages. Many were priced out of the Quest 3. If the Quest 3S gets released before Christmas, it would be an ideal gift for those who already have a gaming PC or console. The current price of $499.99 USD seems prohibitive for those more experienced gamers who might spend the most money in the quest store or on games.

2 Give It a Slimmer Design (At the Expense of Reduced Battery Life)

For under $300, some sacrifices have to be made, and battery life is the one spec the Quest 3 has to spare. Battery life frequently gets criticized on VR headsets. However, my family has never had a problem with battery life on the Quest 3. I don't think most people would (or should) play VR for more than 2 hours at a time. The Quest 3 lasts more than long enough and charges in 20 to 30 minutes depending on the quality of the charger.

3 Use the Quest 3 Lenses

A lightweight slim design is what people want and expect from a VR headset. The Quest 2 lenses (Fresnel lenses) are curved and this takes up more space. They work like a satellite dish to bounce light to a single point. The Quest 3 has flat lenses (Pancake lenses) that repeatedly fold light instead of bouncing it. They allow for a 40% slimmer design. Pancake lenses are the current best available option for VR. Even if the new product comes in under $300, it's asking a lot for someone to pay the price of a gaming console for old tech. Furthermore, if it's using the Quest 2 lenses and has the weight and feel of a Quest 2, they should name it the Meta Quest 2S, in my opinion.

4 Use the Quest 3 Controllers

Meta sells the Meta Quest 2 touch controllers, Meta Quest 3 Touch Plus Controllers, and Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers in the Meta Store. All the controllers work on the Quest 2, but Quest 2 controllers only work on the Quest 2. Phase out the Quest 2 controllers, and ship the Quest 3S with the Touch Plus Controllers. This would be especially helpful for households that already own a Quest 2 or 3 and are considering adding a Quest 3S for co-op games. The new controllers coming into the household should work on both devices. Do not introduce another "special" controller that only comes with the 3S.

5 It Should Have Backwards and Forwards Compatibility

Considering that purchases of the Quest 3S may already have a Quest 2 or Quest 3 headset, it's all the more important that the 3S be compatible with the other Meta VR products. New Quest 3S owners will want to play their old favorites as well as the hottest new games.

According to the rumors, The 3S will be as compatible as I'm hoping, use the Quest 3 controllers, and have a fair price point. Leaked pictures, although from unofficial sources, have consistently shown a bulky Quest 3S with the old Quest 2 lenses. However, I will hold my breath until the official announcement! Here's hoping my wishlist can become a not-so-virtual reality.