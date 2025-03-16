If you use Gmail on your Android device, you’re probably familiar with the basics—sending emails, archiving, and searching your inbox. However, the Android app offers several powerful features that can save you time, keep your inbox organized, and help you manage emails more efficiently.

Swipe Actions for Quick Email Management

Instead of manually sorting emails, Swipe Actions let you perform quick actions by simply swiping left or right on an email. You can delete, archive, snooze, or mark emails as read/unread without even opening them, making inbox management faster and easier.

How to customize Swipe Actions on Android:

Open the Gmail app and tap the Menu icon (three horizontal lines). Scroll down and tap Settings, then head to General Settings. Tap on "Mail Swipe Actions."

Tap "CHANGE" next to the Right swipe or Left swipe and choose an action (Archive, Delete, Mark as read/unread, Move to, Snooze, or None).