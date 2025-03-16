Saving your passwords in the cloud is never totally secure. LastPass has suffered two data breaches in the last ten years. Security vulnerabilities have cropped up in 1Password, Dashlane, Keeper, and Norton LifeLock, too. If you're serious about keeping your sensitive credentials secure, a local password manager is always a safer bet.

Why Password Managers Are Better Offline

An offline password manager works just like a cloud password manager, except your sensitive data never leaves your device—your computer, your phone, or even an external drive. No one except you has access.

In 2022, attackers managed to get into personal LastPass vaults by simply installing a keylogger on a LastPass employee's home computer. You never have to worry about an attack like that with a local password manager. It has zero risks of server hacks or cloud breaches.

You can create your own backups and never rely on a company's policy to recover your passwords. That way, you won't be locked into a vendor because you can use the same backup file across platforms. Plus, you'll be saving some five bucks a month on the subscription fee.

As awesome as offline password managers are, you will be responsible for maintaining your backups, and syncing across devices is not going to be as seamless. I think the security and privacy you gain are worth the convenience trade-off.

I've tested and used these five free password managers for Android that I can wholeheartedly recommend. Some of them are cross-platform, too.

Before switching apps, I suggest exporting your password database of the password manager you're currently using. Google Password Manager and many others export in the CSV format. You can use this exported file to bring all your saved passwords to the new app of your choice with a single click.

Buttercup—Amazing Cross-platform Support

Buttercup is a FOSS Awards winner. It's open source and works on every platform—Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and even Linux. Buttercup for desktop also supports extensions for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Edge. It is the most complete free password management solution I've found. It also supports BitWarden, LastPass, and 1Password exports.

You can create a Buttercup vault and use it in four simple steps. Let me show you how.

First, download Buttercup from the Play Store or the App Store and open it.

The dashboard should have an "Add Vault" button. Tap it. Then select "Local" as the vault type.