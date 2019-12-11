If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit by sitting down with a good ol’ Christmas special, then you are in luck. There are quite a few streaming services to choose from with old and new movies to watch.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a great way to see quite a few Christmas movies without having to pay extra. If you’re already subscribed to Amazon Prime, which is $120 per year, then you won’t have to worry about paying extra for some movies. It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol are some of the Christmas classics that are free with Amazon Prime. There are some more on there, but you may have to rent them through Prime Video.

If you don't mind spending some money to rent or purchase a movie, then you'll love some of the other Christmas movies and shows you can get with this service.

Netflix

Trusty Netflix also has several options for Christmas movies, so you’ll be cozy watching them all on your couch. There are different prices for the three different tiers of Netflix: Basic for $9 a month, Standard at $13 a month, and Premium for $16 a month. The Basic package allows you to have one stream at a time, Standard allows two streams along with HD content, and the Premium package allows up to four screens with HD and Ultra HD content included. That means you can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas and White Christmas in the best quality available.

If you're looking for a great service with lots to offer, then you should see the other movies that are available on Netflix.

Hulu

Although Hulu‘s Christmas selection is a bit more scarce than the other options, it is still a great contender for some different movie choices. Hulu also has three tiers, with the standard plan costing $5 a month, the No Ads version for $11 a month, and then $45 a month for all Hulu content and live TV.

Some of the movies you’ll find on this site are A Very Brady Christmas, Home for the Holidays, Krampus Unleashed, and Hallmark movies like Rodeo and Juilet and Naughty or Nice. These are great classic Christmas movies, along with a newer, scarier Christmas tale like Krampus.

Here are a few more options you'll be able to see this season right from Hulu.

Disney Plus

If you’re in the mood for something more magical and more, well, Disney, then it’s a no brainer to head over to Disney Plus. For $7 a month or $70 a year, you get access to all the fun Christmas movies they have. You can always save a bit of money and get the $13 a month bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+, as well.

From Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, and A Nightmare Before Christmas, you have your hands on many fun and cute Disney movies. You can also check out Noelle, which is a Disney Plus exclusive movie only on that service, so it’s worth the money.

If Disney is what gets you in the holiday spirit, then there are tons of Christmas favorites to pick from.

Hallmark Movies Now

Some people love the cheesy Hallmark movies, and if that’s you, then Movies Now will get you all that and more. For $6 a month or $60 a year, you can enjoy all the cheesy romantic Christmas movies you could dream of. From A Puppy for Christmas to A Christmas Memory, there are tons of fun, small-town love to fill your heart this season.

Cheesy Hallmark movies are a great way to get into the holiday season, so here are a few more options you can watch with Hallmark Movies Now.

Roku Channel

With a Roku device, you’re able to have access to Roku Channel for free, and that’s amazing for this season. Since this option is 100 percent free, you’ll be able to continuously enjoy classic movies Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Carol, and The Nutcracker without the need to subscribe to a streaming service. This is perfect for anyone with a Roku device who is looking for holiday cheer to spread throughout your home.

Enjoy the warmth of family and friends with any of these great movies in the background on the Roku Channel.

With all the ways to watch your favorite Christmas movies, you’ll be able to find every movie you want to watch this season. With your Christmas tree up and decorated and family all around, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.