If you’re trying to fix an issue with your Apple Watch or if you’re trying to sell it, you’ll want to know which version of the wearable you own. Here’s how to identify the device from the Watch app or from the Apple Watch itself.

Find Apple Watch Model from Case

Every Apple Watch has an engraving on the back of the case. This tells you which Series of Apple Watch you’re using, the case material, and the size of the case (in millimeter).

To view the engraving, remove your Apple Watch from your wrist and look at the back of the case.

For example, my Apple Watch’s engraving reads “Series 3, 42mm Aluminium Case, GPS.”

The back of Apple Watch Series 3 showing details about the watch
Khamosh Pathak

To know if your Apple Watch supports Cellular or not, look at the Digital Crown. If it has a red circle or a red dot on it, you’re using the Cellular model.

Apple Watch Cellular red dot or ring

Find Apple Watch Model from Watch App

You can also learn about the Apple Watch from the model number. Apple has a support page that lists every model number of all Apple Watches.

To find the model number of the Apple Watch that’s paired to your iPhone, first, open the Watch app. From the “My Watch” tab, tap on the “General” option.

Tap on General from the Watch app

Here, go to the “About” section.

Tap on About from General section in Watch app

Scroll down and locate the “Model” section. It will show a number beginning with “M.” Tap on the listing.

Tap on the number beginning with M

The listing will now change to a number beginning with “A.” This is the model number for your Apple Watch. Take note of it.

Take note of the Apple Watch model number

Now, open Apple Support’s Apple Watch Identification website.

Here, press “Command+F” on your Mac, “Ctrl+F” on Windows, or use the search functionality on your iPhone or iPad to bring up the search tool and then enter the Apple Watch model number. Complete the search to find the details for your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Identification page

If you don’t have access to your Apple Watch, but you can find the model number, use the Apple Watch Identification page to learn more details about your model.

If you’re new to the Apple Watch, take a look at our best tips to get more out of your smartwatch.

