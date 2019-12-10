It’s simple to print a single email, but what about a list of emails showing information like who sent them and when? Here’s how to print a list of emails from Outlook, including all of the visible information.

First, you’ll need to make all of the emails you want to print visible in the same folder. There are several ways to do this, including moving all of the emails to the same folder, but the simplest way is to perform a search using the Search box just under the ribbon.

If you’re looking for specific criteria—emails sent by a particular person, including specific words, or sent in a specific time frame—then you’re better off building a dynamic search folder. This lets you build search queries that range from the very simple to the very complex. Search folders are easy to use if you’ve never made one before.

Either way, once you have the list of emails you want to print, the next step is to make sure all of the right information is displayed. After all, if the critical information is who the emails were sent to, but that’s not shown in the folder, the list is pretty useless. Luckily changing the visible columns is quick and easy, so head to this article to find out how.

Once you’ve added or removed whichever columns you want, you’re ready to print. When you print this list, it will be in the order that is displayed in your folder, so don’t forget to order them the way you want.

To print a list of all the emails in your folder, click “File” in the top left of Outlook.

Next, in the menu on the left-hand side, click “Print.”

By default, printing is set to “Memo Style,” which means the currently selected email will be the only one printed. Change this to “Table Style.”

On the right-hand side, you’ll see the preview. This preview should now be displaying the list of emails with all of the columns you want to be printed out. You can click the preview to make it bigger if it’s a bit small.

Check that everything looks right. If it’s not, click the Back arrow in the top left above the menu to go back into Outlook and change the visible columns and column widths to how you want them to look.

Once the preview looks correct, choose your printer (we’re using Windows’ built-in Print to PDF functionality) and then click “Print.”

You will now have a print-out of the list of emails in the folder, complete with all the column information.