Microsoft announced Calls on stage at a Samsung event in August, but this feature is coming for all phones with Android 7 or newer. Part of the Your Phone app, “Calling” is now rolling out to Windows Insiders.

If you have an Android phone, the Calls feature will let you answer phone calls on your PC, initiate phone calls from your PC, access your call history in the Your Phone app, and seamlessly transfer calls between your PC and Android phone while on a call. You can even decline a call from your PC and send a custom text message in response or just send it to voicemail.

All you’ll need is an Android phone running Android 7.0 or newer and a Windows 10 PC with a Bluetooth radio—no specific Bluetooth version number or hardware features necessary, unlike with phone-to-PC screen mirroring.

Eventually, Microsoft says this feature will just work as long as you’re using Windows 10 19H1 (that’s the current stable May 2019 Update) with an operating system build number of 18362.356 or newer. For now, it’s being rolled out to Windows Insiders using the development builds of Windows 10’s 19H2 update, which will likely become stable sometime in October.

This feature was announced in a blog post about build 18999 for Windows 10’s upcoming 20H1 update, expected for release around April 2020.

