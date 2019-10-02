Apple changed the way your iPhone and iPad’s home screen works in iOS 13. Now, when you long-press an app’s icon, you’ll first see a contextual menu rather than the usual jiggling icons with “x” buttons.

This is all because Apple is getting rid of 3D Touch. Rather than pressing the screen extra hard to open that contextual menu, you just have to long-press an icon, and the menu will appear. There’s now an extra step before those app icons start shaking around.

Delete Apps From the Home Screen

To use the new context menu, long-press an app icon until the menu appears and tap “Rearrange apps.” App icons will start jiggling, and you can move them around or delete them.

You can also long-press the app icon and continue long-pressing without lifting your finger, even after the contextual menu appears. If you wait another moment, the menu will vanish, and app icons will start jiggling.

Tap the “x” button for an app icon and tap “Delete” to confirm. Tap “Done” in the top right corner of your screen when you’re done.

Uninstall Apps From Settings

You can also uninstall apps from Settings. Head to Settings > General > iPhone Storage or iPad Storage. This screen shows you a list of your installed apps along with how much local storage they’re using. Tap an app in this list and tap “Delete App” to delete it.

Remove Apps From the App Store

Starting in iOS 13, you can also delete apps from the updates list in the App Store. Open the App Store and tap your profile icon to access the updates list. Under Upcoming Automatic Updates or Updated recently, swipe left on an app and then tap “Delete” to remove it.

If an app is about to update itself—or just updated, and you realized you no longer want it installed—it’s now easy to remove it from here without hunting it down elsewhere.

Uninstalling apps just takes another tap or a slightly longer long-press now that iOS 13 is out. It’s not a big deal—but it is a bit surprising when you first long-press an app icon and see that new context menu.

