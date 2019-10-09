If you switch from iPhone to Android, you don’t have to ditch iCloud services, like iCloud Mail. While Apple doesn’t make it easy to set up, it is possible to sign in and use your iCloud email address on Android.

While we recommend Gmail, you should be able to add your iCloud email address in most email apps.

Create an App-Specific Password for iCloud

Before you begin, you need to configure your iCloud account. Apple’s two-factor authentication normally makes it difficult for third-party apps to sign in, but Apple lets you generate a separate “app-specific password” to use on Android.

First, sign in to your Apple account and scroll to the “Security” section. Under “App-specific passwords,” click “Generate password.”

If you don’t see this section, you have to set up two-factor authentication on your Apple account. You need a recent Mac, iPhone, or iPad to do this.

RELATED: How to Set Up Two-Factor Authentication for Your Apple ID

Provide a brief but memorable description for this password (for example, “Android sign-in”), and then click “Create.”

Save the password Apple generates for you; you’ll need to use this instead of your Apple ID password to complete the login process.

Set up iCloud Email Access for Gmail

With your separate app password set up, you’re ready to sync your iCloud emails with Gmail—the default email app for most people who own Android devices. Remember, this process should also work in other email clients, though; we cover more about that below.

To start, swipe down from the top of your device to access the notifications shade, and then tap the gear icon. Alternatively, you can access the Android settings from your apps drawer.

In the main settings menu, tap “Accounts.” Depending on your device and the version of Android it runs, this might have a slightly different name, like “Accounts and Backup.”

If you’re using a Samsung device, tap “Accounts” again in the next menu. For other Android devices, you should be able to skip this step.

You see a list of the accounts synced with your device. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Add account.”

Select “Personal (IMAP)” with the Gmail symbol next to it.

The Gmail sign-in screen appears. Type your iCloud email address, and then tap “Next.”

Type in the password Apple generated for you (not your Apple ID password), and then Tap “Next.”

If your email address and password are correct, Android (via Gmail) signs in and starts to sync your iCloud email account to your device. You might have to confirm some additional settings, like how often you want Gmail to sync your emails.

To see if the process worked, launch the Gmail app, and then tap the menu button in the top-left. You should see your iCloud email account alongside your others; tap it to switch to it in Gmail.

You can now use your iCloud email address to send and receive emails.

Use Microsoft Outlook or Other Email Apps

You don’t have to use the Gmail app to get your iCloud emails on Android. There are other alternatives, like Microsoft Outlook. The setup process is similar, no matter which app you choose.

In the Outlook app, for example, tap the hamburger menu, and then tap the add account icon (the envelope with the plus sign in the corner).

Here, type your iCloud email address, and then tap “Continue.”

Outlook automatically detects you’re signing in with an iCloud account, so you shouldn’t have to do anything else. Type your password, and then tap the check mark at the top right to sign in.

You should now be able to view and send emails from your iCloud email address.

If you want to use another email app, look for the IMAP sign-in option when you sign in to your account or the iCloud option. Use your generated password to complete the sign-in process, and you should be able to use your iCloud email as if you were on an iOS or Mac device.