The new Share Sheet in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is smarter and expansive. Keep scrolling up to reveal all available actions and shortcuts. At first glance, this can seem a bit complex. Here’s how you can simplify it by customizing and adding your favorite actions.

How to Use the New Share Sheet

Let’s start with the part of Share Sheet which will be the most familiar—the Apps panel. You can still swipe horizontally to find apps you can share the data with.

For instance, if you’re used to sharing photos or links to WhatsApp, you don’t need to adopt a new method. We’ll talk about customizing this section below.

On top of the new Share Sheet, you’ll find a quick-share panel. This section lists nearby AirDrop devices and your recent iMessage conversations. Using this new panel, you can quickly share the selected data in a Messages thread without searching for the contact (like you had to in iOS 12).

Below the Apps panel, you’ll now find a newly designed, vertically scrolling list. This list is broken down into a couple of parts, depending on which app you’re using.

First, you’ll see Favorites. By default, this will highlight one or two most frequent actions for an app. So for an app like Safari, it would be Copy. For Photos, it would be Copy Photo, and so on. This section is customizable, but we’ll come to that in the next section.

Below Favorites, you’ll see all actions available to the related app. This is also customizable.

And at the very end of the list, you’ll find all your shortcuts from the Shortcuts app (ones that support the extensions feature).

As you can see, the Share Sheet gets confusing to use as you scroll below the Apps panel. The problem is that Apple hasn’t added any section headings. As such, there’s no easy way to visually separate actions or to quickly find actions from the long list.

You can look at the Action icons on the right edge, but the black and white design isn’t very striking.

How to Create Favorite Actions

One way to reduce the confusion is to customize the Favorites section. This way your frequently used actions will always show up right below the Apps section.

Tap on the “Share” button from any app.

You’ll now see the new Share Sheet slide up from the bottom of the screen. You can swipe up to expand the Share Sheet to be full-screen on the iPhone. On the iPad, the Share Sheet still opens as a menu.

Swipe down to the bottom of the screen and tap on “Edit Actions.”

From the new panel, you’ll see a Favorites section at the top. This will list all the current favorite actions. Below, you’ll see a list of actions for the app you’re in. And below that, you’ll see “Other Actions.” These are general actions for all available apps. At the end of the list you’ll find all your shortcuts.

Browse through this list, and when you find an action you want to add to the Favorites section, just tap on the “Plus” (+) button.

To remove an action from the Favorites list, tap on the “Minus” (-) button to the left of the action’s name. Use the three-line handle icon to rearrange Favorite actions.

Tap on “Done.” When you go back to the Share Sheet, you’ll see the actions right below the Apps section.

If you’ve added actions from the “Other Actions” section, they’ll show up in the Favorites section for any app.

Some apps have its own Actions section. To add an app-specific action (for example, the “Copy iCloud Link” option in Photos app) to the Favorites, you’ll have to repeat the process from the Share Sheet in the given app.

If you spot a Toggle next to an action, it can be disabled. Tap on it to hide the action from the Share Sheet.

How to Edit the Apps Section

The behavior of the Apps panel in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is slightly different. Apple now automatically adds suggested apps at the end of the apps list.

Overall, this is a good thing. It means you don’t need to manually enable apps from the “More” section. Chances are, a newly installed app will show up at the end of the Apps section.

But of course, the suggestion engine isn’t foolproof, and it changes based on the app. If you want consistency, it’s best to customize the apps section manually.

Open the Share Sheet and scroll to the end of the apps panel. Here, tap on the “More” button.

You’ll see two sections: Favorites and Suggestions.

Tap on the “Edit” button in the top-right corner.

In the “Suggestions” panel, tap on the “Toggle” on the right side of the app name to remove it from the Apps panel.

Alternatively, you can tap on the “Plus” (+) button to add it to the Favorites. This way, the app will always show up in the Apps panel. Once you add it to the Favorites, you can use the “Handle” button to rearrange the order of the apps.

The redesigned Share Sheet is one of the many new features in iOS 13. Once you’ve updated to the latest version, try enabling the Dark Mode.

