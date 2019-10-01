Early Apple Wach models lacked one significant feature: an always-on display. That changed with the Series 5, which includes a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. The option shouldn’t affect the Apple Watch’s battery life, but here’s how to turn it off.

Disable It from the Apple Watch

Start by pressing the Apple Watch’s digital crown.

Locate and tap on the “Settings” app. The icon looks like a gear.

Scroll down and then select “Display & Brightness.”

Tap on the “Always On” option.

Tap on the toggle next to “Always On” to turn the feature off.

Alternatively, you can leave the always-on display enabled and toggle on “Hide Sensitive Complications.” This setting won’t turn off the Apple Watch’s display, but it will keep any private information from showing when the screen isn’t completely awake.

Disable It from the Watch App on iPhone

You can also disable the Apple Watch’s always-on display through the “Watch” app on your iPhone. To do this, open the “Watch” app from your homescreen. To locate it, use Apple’s Spotlight search to find the app.

Scroll down and then select “Display & Brightness.”

Tap on “Always On.”

Select the toggle next to “Always On” to disable the Apple Watch’s always-on display.

Again, you can toggle on the “Hide Sensitive Complications” option if you want the Apple Watch not to display private information when the screen isn’t fully awake.