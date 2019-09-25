With watchOS 6, the Apple Watch is inching ever closer to being a standalone device. While you still can’t set up an Apple Watch without an iPhone, you can now install and delete apps without touching your smartphone.

How to Install Apps on Apple Watch

When you open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to the App Store tab, you’ll find that it’s empty. The App Store has now moved to your wrist in the watchOS 6 update.

To install apps on your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown to open the Apps screen. Here, locate the new “App Store” icon and tap on it.

You’ll see that the entire Apple Watch app store is here on your wrist, listing all the watchOS specific apps.

The App Store’s landing page includes a search bar at the top and a curated list of apps below. You can scroll through the whole screen and find interesting apps that you want to install.

If you’re looking for something specific, tap on the “Search” bar located at the top. You’ll see two ways to search for an app. Tap on “Scribble” to write words on the Watch’s screen with your finger. You can also tap on the “Dictation” feature to use Siri dictation to look for apps.

Tap on an app from the list to see the detailed view. From here, you can read the app’s description and see the screenshots.

Select the “Get” button to download the app. If it’s a paid app, you’ll see the price in the download button.

If this is the first time that you’re downloading an app from the App Store on Apple Watch, you’ll need to enter your Apple ID password. You can scribble it on the Apple Watch screen, or you can type it on your iPhone, which will be easier.

Tap on the “Password” button and then on the keyboard button to get a text prompt on your iPhone.

Enter the Apple ID password on your iPhone.

Once you enter the password, the App Store app on Apple Watch will go back to the app’s page, and you’ll see that the download has begun.

Once it’s downloaded, you can tap on the “Open” button to launch the app. You can also find the app listed in the apps screen.

RELATED: 15 Things You Can Do with Siri on the Apple Watch

iPhone Apps with Apple Watch Companion Apps

When it comes to companion Apple Watch apps, it’s business as usual. If you’ve installed an iPhone app that comes with a companion Apple Watch app, it will be installed automatically on your Apple Watch.

You can disable this feature in the Watch app. Go to the “General” section from the “My Watch” tab. Next, tap on the toggle next to “Automatic App Install.”

You can also remove an app individually from the Watch app. From the “My Watch” tab, find the “Installed on Apple Watch” section and select an app.

From the next screen, tap on “Show App on Apple Watch.”

How to Delete Apps on Apple Watch

Deleting an app from the Apple Watch is just as easy. Go to the apps screen by pressing the Digital Crown and then tap and hold on an app.

Here, you’ll see a little “X” icon on the top-left corner of apps that you can delete. You can also delete some stock apps like Breathe and Stocks if you want.

Tap on the “X” icon and then tap on “Delete app.”

If you haven’t upgraded to watchOS 6, it’s worth it for the new App Store and the new customizable watch faces.