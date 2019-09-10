The only way to remove a Gmail account from your Android device is by removing its associated Google account. However, there are things you can do to minimize its presence on your phone or tablet.

Unfortunately, removing your Gmail account means services like Google Maps, Google Play Store, and other apps will become unavailable as well. It'll require you to add another Google account to your Android device or have a second Google account already signed in to keep uninterrupted access to these apps.

Turning Off Gmail Syncing

One thing you can do to spiritually "remove" Gmail from your phone is to stop it from syncing. This will essentially kill all the processes that check for new mail and bring new mail into the app. You'll have to manually refresh it if you want to see new items.

First, open the Gmail app and go to "Settings" from the slide-out menu on the left. Select your Gmail account and then scroll down to "Sync Gmail." Uncheck the box and tap "OK" on the confirmation pop-up.

Close

Muting Gmail Notifications

You also have the option to disable notifications for your account on Gmail, leaving it logged in and synced, but without the distracing alerts.

First, open the Gmail app and go to "Settings" from the slide-out menu on the left. Select your Gmail account and then tap "Notifications." Choose "None" from the pop-up.