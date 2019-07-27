UFC is in Edmonton, Alberta this time around. On Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (US), Max Holloway tries to defend his men’s featherweight championship against challenger Frankie Edgar. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch the Fight Live in the United States

UFC 240 is exclusive to ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service, in the United States, so the only way to watch the fight live is online. For that, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and then purchase the fight as a pay-per-view event.

Coverage of the main fight card begins at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (US), with the early prelims starting at 7:00 PM and the prelims beginning at 8:00 PM.

ESPN+ typically runs $4.99 per month, though you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. To watch UFC 240 live, you’ll need to pony up an additional $60.

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can also buy UFC 240 PPV along with a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $79.99.

At this time, there’s no way to watch the fight live over cable TV or through any other streaming service. This fight is also not available on ufc.tv due to geographic restrictions.

Having Issues Bypassing Geographic Restrictions? Use a VPN

Whether you’re traveling from your home country or live in a place that has ridiculous restrictions on what’s available, the solution to bypassing restrictions is always to use a VPN, which will make it appear as if you are coming from a different location. Our VPN picks are these:

ExpressVPN: This VPN choice is incredibly fast, easy to use, and has very user-friendly clients for every platform. Here’s how to watch the fight:

Download Express VPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S if you want to use ESPN+ or to a server located where UFC TV is available if you’re going to watch that way. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the fight. You will need to supply a valid ZIP code.

StrongVPN: This VPN isn’t quite as user-friendly, but is very fast and tends to be useful for bypassing restrictions because it’s not quite as well known.

In general, the way to bypass restrictions is to switch the VPN server to another country that has access to the website you’re trying to view. If it’s still blocked, try a different server. Both of the choices offer free trials, so you won’t have to pay for something that doesn’t work for you.