Steam shares your gameplay activity by default. If you’re playing Hello Kitty: Island Adventure or Bad Rats, you might want to keep your gameplay a secret. Here’s how to hide your Steam activity from your friends.

Hide Played Games From Your Steam Profile

Your Steam profile page normally lists all the games you’ve been playing and shows how many hours you’ve spent in all of them, focusing on what you’ve been playing in the last two weeks.

Steam profiles used to be public by default, but Valve made them private by default. Still, you may have made it public to work with a third-party service that reads information from your Steam profile, like IsThereAnyDeal, which scans your wishlist for games and lets you know if they’re for sale on other game stores.

To access your profile in Steam, hover over your username on the top bar and click “Profile.”

Click the “Edit Profile” button at the right side of the page to edit your profile.

Click “My Privacy Settings” at the right side of your page to find Steam’s profile privacy options.

Adjust the privacy settings here to control what people can see. To hide gameplay, you have two options.

To hide gameplay information, set “Game details” to “Private.” Not even your friends will be able to see the games you’re playing, the games you own, or the games you’ve wishlisted. They can still see your friends list, inventory, comments, and other information, depending on the options you have selected on this page.

You could also just hide everything by setting the “My Profile” option to Private. If you do, no one can see your entire profile page. You can also select “Friends Only,” and only your Steam friends will be able to see your profile.

Hide Gameplay Activity From Steam Chat

If you’re only kind-of embarrassed about the game you’re currently playing—maybe you don’t care if it’s listed on your profile page but you don’t want all your friends getting a notification that you’ve started playing the game or see that you’re playing it on their friends list—you can go offline or become invisible on Steam chat.

To do so, click the “Friends and Chat” option in steam, click your username, and select “Offline” or “Invisible.” Your friends won’t be able to see what you’re playing right now, although this information will still appear on your profile page.

Note that setting your “Game details” to Private will prevent your friends from seeing the games you’re playing, even if you’re online in Steam chat.

Hide or Remove Games From Your Steam Library

If you’d like to hide a game from the Steam library on your PC, you can set it to “Hidden” or remove it from your Steam library.

People with access to game details on your profile will still be able to see any achievements and playtime you have in that game. However, anyone with access to your PC won’t see the game in your normal Steam library.

With Steam now offering adult-only games and other not-safe-for-work (NSFW) material, the ability to hide games you’re playing only becomes more important. But it’s useful even if you’ve been playing other games, like Bad Rats, that you don’t want anyone else knowing about.

RELATED: How to Hide or Remove a Game From Your Steam Library