Microsoft messed up today, releasing an internal build of Windows 10 to Windows Insiders. This build was never meant to see the light of day, but it features a new Start menu design—without live tiles.

The biggest change in the new Start menu design is the removal of live tiles. No more automatically updating tiles with information about your email, the weather, or news stories. Live tiles were pioneered in Windows Phone and were one of the platform’s best features, so it would be sad to see Microsoft give up on them.

On the other hand, live tiles are underused on Windows 10. They make for sense on a phone’s home screen—how many people are opening their Start menu to read the information on the tiles, especially when so many desktop applications don’t offer live tile support at all?

Microsoft accidentally leaked a new Start menu—without live tiles. Which Start menu do you like best? https://t.co/XeiHpphsVi — How-To Geek (@howtogeek) July 24, 2019

Remember: There are no guarantees that this new Start menu will ever make it out of development. Microsoft is clearly testing it, but that doesn’t mean we’ll all be using it soon. Even if this is the future of Windows 10’s Start menu, it will likely see a lot more polish before then.

In our opinion, the best feature of the leaked Start menu is that Candy Crush is nowhere to be found—so far.