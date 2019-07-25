The Apple Watch’s Walkie Talkie feature is a fun way to communicate with friends and family, but it also allows contacts to ring your wearable without warning. Here’s how to turn it off.

Disable Walkie Talkie from the Control Center

The easiest way to turn off Walkie Talkie is directly from the Apple Watch’s Control Center. Access the menu by swiping up from the watch’s home screen. Next, find the Walkie Talkie icon. If the feature is currently turned on, the button will be bright yellow.

Tapping the icon will gray out the button and turn off Walkie Talkie.

Disable It from the Walkie Talkie App

Raise your wrist and press the wearable’s Digital Crown. Locate and tap the yellow Walkie Talkie icon from within the grid, scrolling in and out using the Digital Crown to make it easier to find the button.

Inside the Walkie Talkie app, you should see your contacts that use Walkie Talkie. Swipe downward on the carousel of contacts to access the hidden “Available” card. Tap on the toggle to turn off Walkie Talkie.

Temporarily Disable It Using Theater Mode

Lastly, you can temporarily turn off Walkie Talkie automatically by enabling Theater Mode. This feature is primarily used to stop notifications from lighting up the Apple Watch while you’re in a movie theater, but it also places Walkie Talkie in an unavailable state.

You might expect Silent Mode to perform a similar action, but it still allows you to hear when people start talking. Do Not Disturb is also not a full-proof method as it mirrors your iPhone’s DND settings and allows designated contacts to reach you via Walkie Talkie.

Turning on Theater Mode is as simple as swiping up on the home screen to access Control Center. Locate the icon of the two masks and tap on it.

Remembering to turn Walkie Talkie back on is simple as it’s tied to Theater Mode.

To turn Theater Mode off and get back to talking with friends and family, swipe open the Control Center, tap the mask icon, and Walkie Talkie will come back to life.

Turning off Walkie Talkie is as simple as that. Especially if you’re an avid Walkie Talkie user, these steps make sure no one starts talking out of your wearable when you’re busy or in a quiet environment.