Windows 10’s powerful “Your Phone” app is getting better. It already lets you mirror your Android phone’s notifications to your PC, and now it will let you use inline replies to reply directly to any notification.

This feature is now going live for Windows Insiders. If you use Android notification mirroring on your PC, you’ll be able to type a reply directly into a notification to reply to a message in any app that supports Androids’ inline replies. This was announced by Aarthi Hatter, a Microsoft senior program manager, on Twitter.

Inline reply from toast notifications in #YourPhone has just started rolling out to #WindowsInsiders. Now you can reply to messages from all your messaging apps directly from the toast. Another reason not to take your phone out of your pocket! — Aarthi Hatter (@aarthi_hatter) July 22, 2019

Assuming you’ve already set up Android notification mirroring, you don’t have to enable anything extra—this feature will just arrive for you within the next few months after Microsoft finishes testing it with Windows Insiders.

Windows 10’s Your Phone app already lets you send SMS messages from your PC, but this new feature will let you engage in other conversations without pulling out your phone.

