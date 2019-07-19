Windows 10’s new Android screen-mirroring feature only works with a handful of phones and PCs. Here’s how you can mirror nearly any Android phone’s screen to your Windows PC, Mac, or Linux system—and control it with your mouse and keyboard.

The Options: scrcpy, AirMirror, and Vysor

We recommend scrcpy for this. It’s a free, open-source solution for mirroring and controlling your Android screen on your desktop. There’s just one catch compared to the Windows feature: You have to connect your phone to your PC with a USB cable to mirror it. It’s created by the developers behind Genymotion, an Android emulator.

If you’re all about a wireless connection, we recommend AirDroid’s AirMirror instead. There’s a catch here too, though: If your phone isn’t rooted, you’ll have to jump through some hoops with a USB cable. You’ll need to repeat this process every time you reboot your phone, too.

There’s also Vysor, which is a bit more user-friendly—but wireless access and high-quality mirroring will require payment.

We’ve also highlighted using Miracast to wirelessly stream an Android device’s display to a Windows PC in the past. However, Miracast support is no longer widespread on new Android devices, and Miracast only allows viewing—not remotely controlling.

How to Mirror Your Screen With Phone’s Screen scrcpy

You can download scrcpy from GitHub. For Windows PCs, scroll down to the Windows download link and download either the scrcpy-win64 link for 64-bit versions of Windows or the scrcpy-win32 app for 32-bit versions of Windows.

Extract the contents of the archive to a folder on your computer. To run scrcpy, you’ll just need to double-click the scrcpy.exe file. But, if you run it without an Android phone connected to your PC, you’ll just get an error message. (This file will appear as “scrcpy” if you have file extensions hidden.)

Now, prepare your Android phone. You’ll need to access developer options and enable USB debugging mode before connecting it to your computer with a USB cable. In summary, you’ll head to Settings > About Phone, tap “Build Number” seven times, and then head to Settings > Developer Options and enable “USB Debugging.”

When you’ve done so, connect your Android phone to your computer.

Double-click the scrcpy.exe file to run it. You’ll see an “Allow USB debugging?” confirmation on your phone first—you’ll have to agree to the message on your phone to allow it.

After you have, everything should work normally. Your Android phone’s screen will appear in a window on your desktop. Use your mouse and keyboard to control it.

When you’re done, just unplug the USB cable. To start mirroring again in the future, just connect your phone to your computer with a USB cable and run the scrcpy.exe file once again.

This open-source solution uses Google’s adb command, but it bundles a built-in copy of adb. It worked with no configuration required for us—enabling USB debugging was all it took.

Thanks to OMG! Ubuntu! for highlighting scrcpy as a solution for mirroring Android to your Ubuntu desktop. It’s so much more flexible than that, however: It works well on Windows PCs, too.