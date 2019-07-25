Chrome OS has a hidden feature that lets you use Google Assistant on your Chromebook. It’s tucked away as an experimental feature on the Flags page, and when enabled, lets you take advantage of Google Assistant directly from the desktop.

When you enable anything from chrome://flags , you’re using experimental features that haven’t been tested on all devices and could misbehave. Although Assistant is enabled, you can potentially run into a few bugs along the way, so be careful when playing around with some of these flags.

How to Enable Google Assistant

Fire up Chrome, paste chrome://flags/#enable-native-google-assistant into the Omnibox, and hit “Enter” to go directly to the Google Assistant flag.

Note: Google Assistant isn’t available on all devices yet, though it’s scheduled to be enabled on all Chromebooks with the release of Chrome version 77. If you don’t see the flag, check to make sure you’re running the latest version of Chrome OS, update your system (if necessary), and then return to the flags page.

RELATED: How to Update Your Chromebook

Click the drop-down box next to the “Enable Google Assistant” flag, and then click “Enabled.”

Now, for the changes to take effect, you must restart Chrome OS—click the blue “Restart Now” button at the bottom of the Flags page.

Once your device restarts, you can use Assistant right away. Press “Search+A” to open the Assistant overlay on your device, and then type a message into the text field provided.

If you prefer to access Assistant any time you say, “Ok Google,” head to Settings > Google Assistant or type chrome://settings/googleAssistant into the Omnibox to view the settings for Assistant. Here, you can configure Assistant even further, but for now, select “Always On” from the drop-down menu beside “Ok Google.”

To save power, if you select “On (Recommended),” Ok Google is on only when your device is connected to a power source. A window opens requesting you turn on voice and audio activity for the full Assistant experience. Click “Turn On.”

Continue through the rest of the pages to set up the full Assistant experience, and then click “Done” to close the window.

That’s all there is to it! After you exit the widow, Google Assistant is ready to answer the voice-activated hot word, “Ok Google.”