Amazon Prime normally costs $139 per year unless you can score a discounted Prime membership. If you’re ready to give up free two-day shipping, the Amazon Prime Video library, Prime Day, and other perks, here’s how you can quit Prime.

Here’s the good news: You might be able to score a refund if you paid for Prime but haven’t used your benefits in this period. So, if Amazon just automatically renewed your Prime subscription and charged you, you may be able to get your money back. Even if you can’t get a refund, you can cancel Prime and you’ll keep your benefits until the end of your paid membership period. Amazon won’t automatically charge you to renew.

To get started, head to Amazon’s website. Sign in with your Amazon account if you’re not already signed in. Mouse over “Account & Lists” near the top right corner of the page and click “Prime Membership.”

Towards the top right of the screen, click “Update, Cancel, and More” under the “Membership” section. Select “End Membership” from the menu.

Amazon will remind you what you’re giving up. You can click “Cancel My Benefits” and go through the prompts to continue the cancellation process.

Finally, you’ll be prompted to confirm the cancellation of your membership. Amazon also allows you to “Pause” membership, which just makes it easier to resubscribe later on. Your membership won’t actually end until the end of the period you’ve paid for.

You may be offered a refund here. Amazon notes that you will get a full refund of your current membership period if you haven’t used the benefits yet. Even if you’ve used Prime a little bit, you may be able to get a partial refund. Unfortunately, the best way to do this is to call Amazon at (888) 280-4331.

There you go. Your Amazon Prime membership will not renew after your current pay period is over.

