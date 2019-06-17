If you're just beginning to use Google Sheets, its extensive features and add-ons can be a bit overwhelming. Here are some tips to get you on the fast track to start using this powerful, free cloud-based alternative to Microsoft Excel.

What Is Google Sheets?

If you've heard of Google Sheets before, feel free to skip ahead. If you've never heard of it, here's a crash course on what you need to know. We'll go over the basics and get you brushed up with what Google Sheets is and how you can get started right away.

Google Sheets is a free, cloud-based spreadsheet program offered by Google as part of its complete office suite Google Workspace to compete with Microsoft Office. The other main services included in the cloud-based suite are Docs (Word) and Slides (PowerPoint).

Google Sheets is available on all devices and platforms; all you need is an internet connection and a web browser (or, in the case of mobile, the applicable app). Google does the rest and handles the brunt of the heavy lifting while it runs the software in the cloud. And since Sheets is an online spreadsheet program, you can share and collaborate with multiple people on the same document, tracking revisions, changes, and suggestions all in real time.

Sheets supports several different file types, including XLS, XLSX, XLSM, TXT, ODS, and CSV, making it easy to view and convert Microsoft Office files directly from Google Drive.

How to Sign Up for an Account

The first thing you'll need to do before you can use Google Sheets is sign up for a Google account. If you already have an account, feel free to move on to the next section. If not, we'll go over the simple way to create a Google account and get you set up with Sheets.

Head over to accounts.google.com, click on "Create Account," and then "For Myself."

On the next page, you'll type in some basic information, like a first name and (optional) last name.

Then, you'll need to provide your birthday and gender. Some Google services are age-dependent so the birthday is required. Google goes into more detail on why it requests this information in this helpful support doc.

Next, you'll finally get to pick your email address. Google generates a few automatically for you based on your name, but there's also a button to click where you can type your own email in.

At this point, it's time to create a strong password. For security purposes, don't use a password that you've used elsewhere, and don't write it down on a piece of paper somewhere. I recommend using a password manager, something I've used for many years now and swear by. Not only does a password manager help generate strong, secure, and unique passwords, but it remembers them all for you.

Lastly, you'll need to confirm that you're not a robot and also set up a recovery email. Start by providing a cell phone number where Google can send you an SMS verification code and enter that. Then, on the next page, you'll put in a recovery email that will be used if you lose access to the account for any reason.

How to Create a Blank Spreadsheet

Now that you have a Google account, it's time to create your first spreadsheet. Head on over to Google Sheets and click on the "Blank spreadsheet" button with the multicolored "+" icon.

If you're using Google Chrome, you can type sheets.new directly into the address bar to create and open a new blank sheet.

How to Import a Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet

Even if you're entirely new to Google Sheets, you may already have some Microsoft Excel files you'd like to be able to use in the cloud. If that's the case, then all you have to do is upload all your Excel documents, and Google does the rest. While it might not support some of the more advanced features and effects of Excel, Google Sheets works pretty well with a majority of existing formulas and techniques, and is always adding more features.

To import an Excel document, you can use either the Google Sheets website or Google Drive to upload your files. Both methods let you drag and drop a file from your computer directly into the web browser for easy upload. Your Drive houses all of your uploaded files, but for convenience's sake, when you head to the Sheets homepage, it only shows you spreadsheets you've uploaded or created, and nothing else.

To upload an Excel file directly to the Google Sheets website, you'll want to start by clicking the folder icon on the right-hand side of the screen above the file names. Then, click "Upload" in the tab options of the popup window. Now, you can either click to browse your computer or drag-and-drop the Excel file into the browser window to upload it.