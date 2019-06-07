Forget emoji. Windows 10’s May 2019 Update added kaomoji like (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ and (ヘ･_･)ヘ┳━┳. Use a hidden keyboard shortcut to select your favorite kaomoji and input them in any app—no copy-pasting from websites required.

If you’re not familiar with kaomoji, they’re popular in Japan. They’re not like emoji, which are images. Kaomoji are more like traditional text-based emoticons but can you can understand them without tilting your head to the left. For example, :-) is an emoji, and ^_^ is a kaomoji.

This feature is part of Windows 10’s emoji picker. To open it, press Windows+. (that’s a period) in any application. Click the ;-) icon at the top of the list to view a library of kaomoji.

If you don’t see the ;-) icon here, you haven’t installed this update on your PC yet. ( ´･･)ﾉ(._.`)

Use the icons at the bottom of the list to browse different categories of kaomoji. There’s more than you can see at first—use your mouse’s scroll wheel or drag the scroll bar at the right to move through the list.

The main tab on the left contains your most recently used kaomoji, giving you easy access to the ones you frequently use. However, there’s no way to pin favorites aside from that. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You can navigate this interface entirely with your keyboard, too. Press Windows+. to open it, press Tab twice to select the top icons, press the right arrow key on your keyboard to select the kaomoji icon, press Enter to activate it, press Tab to move focus to the library of kaomoji, choose one with the arrow keys, and press Enter to insert it. You can also press Tab again to select the bottom bar and use the arrow keys and Enter to choose a type of kaomoji.

Now you can quickly insert kaomoji in any application.

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

