If you're just getting started with Google Docs, its extensive features and add-ons can be a little overwhelming. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to get started with this powerful, cloud-based alternative to Microsoft Word.

What is Google Docs?

If you've heard of Google Docs before, feel free to skip ahead. If you've never heard of it before, here's a crash course on what you need to know. We'll go over the basics and get you brushed up with what Google Docs is and how you can get started right away.

Google Docs is a free, web-based word processor offered by Google as part of its complete office suite called "Google Workspace." It's a direct competitor to Microsoft Office. The other main services included in the cloud-based suite are Sheets (Excel) and Slides (Powerpoint).

Google Docs is available on all devices and platforms; all you need is an internet connection and a web browser (or, in the case of mobile, the applicable apps). Google does the rest and handles the brunt of the heavy lifting while it runs the software in the cloud.

Docs supports many different file types, including DOC, DOCX, TXT, RTF, and ODT, making it easy to view and convert Microsoft Office files directly from Google Drive. Since Docs is an online word processor, you can share and collaborate with multiple people on the same document, tracking revisions, changes, and suggestions—all in real time.

How To Sign Up for an Account

The first thing you'll need to do before you can use Google Docs is sign up for a Google account (an @gmail account). If you already have an account, feel free to move on to the next section. If not, we'll go over the simple way to create a Google account and get you set up with Docs. Head over to accounts.google.com, click on "Create Account," and then "For My Personal Use."

On the next page, type your first and last name, the latter being optional, then click "Next."

Repeat the same with your birthday and gender, then hit "Next."

You'll now be taken to the page where you create a new Gmail address. Google automatically generates a few addresses based on your information and what's available, but you can create your own. When you're done, click "Next."

You'll now be asked to create a strong password; you'll have to type the same password twice in both fields. Come up with something that's easy for you to remember but difficult for others to guess. Avoid writing it down. If you want, you can use a password manager to make things easier. When you make one, click "Next."

Next, add your phone number, then click on "Next." You'll receive an SMS with a 6-digit verification code to confirm the phone number. When you're done, click on Next.

Lastly, add a recovery email address, which the recipient will have to confirm. Ask a close family member or friend for their email to act as your recovery address. Alternatively, you could set up another, separate email to use as a recovery address. This ensures you won't lose access to your account and can recover it if it gets hacked. It's an optional but highly recommended step.

After you add the recovery email, the subsequent pages will ask you to agree to Google's Privacy and Terms. Finish that, and you're the proud new owner of a Google account.

How to Create a Blank Document

Now that you have a Google account, it's time to create your first document. Go to Google Docs and click on the "Blank Document" rectangle with the multi-colored "+" icon.

If you're using Google Chrome, you can type "docs.new" directly into the address bar to create and open a new blank document.

How to Import a Microsoft Word Document

Even if you're new to Google Docs, you might already have a collection of Microsoft Word files you'd like to be able to use. If that's the case, then you'll have to upload all your Word documents before you can view them. While it might not support some of the more advanced features and formatting of some Word documents, it still works surprisingly well.

When you import a Word document, you can use either Google Docs or Drive to upload your files. Both methods let you drag and drop a file from your computer directly into the web browser for easy uploads. Drive houses all of your uploaded files, but when you head to the Docs homepage, it only shows you document-type files.

To upload a Word document, click the folder icon in the top right on the Google Docs homepage.

Select "Upload," then click on "Browse" to find your file, or drag and drop it here.

Once the Word file uploads, Docs opens it automatically and converts it to its own format, ready for you to start to edit, share, and collaborate. If you upload the Word file to Drive, the document will have a blue "W icon next to its filename on your Google Docs homepage.

You can still click to open and edit it as normal; the document will have a DOCX icon next to its title to indicate the format.

When you finish the document, you can download it as DOCX, ODT, RTF, PDF, TXT, HTML, EPUB, or MD. Click File > Download > your desired format. It'll download directly to where files are saved from your browser.

How to Check Your Spelling in Google Docs

Now that you have a few documents, it's time to make sure your spelling and grammar are correct. Docs comes equipped with a spell-checker that is all ready to go for you. Any time you misspell something, it underlines the error with a squiggly line, prompting you to make a change. This should be on by default, but you can make sure in Tools > Spelling and Grammar. Make sure "Show Spelling Suggestions" and "Show Grammar Suggestions" are enabled (they have a checkmark next to them).

To see spelling corrections and suggestions, right-click the word with the line underneath. Alternatively, press Ctrl+Alt+X (Windows) or Command+Alt+X (Mac) to open the Spell Check and Grammar tool on the right side of the document.

Another way to access the spell check is to click the icon with an A and checkmark. This enables the tool; it parses your document for spelling and grammar.

Along with the spell checker, Google Docs has a built-in dictionary and thesaurus. All you have to do is highlight a word, right-click on it, then click “Define [word]" or Ctrl+Shift+Y.

How to Collaborate on Documents with Others

One of the best features of Google Docs is the ability to generate a shareable link that lets anyone with it to either view, suggest edits, or edit your document. Instead of sending a file back and forth between collaborators, you can make edits and suggestions all at once, as if you were all huddled over the same computer in real time. The only difference is that each person has their own text entry cursor to use on their personal computer.

From the document you want to share, click on the blue button "Share" to choose how and with whom you want to send a link to your file.

You can enter email addresses manually or click "Copy link" in the bottom left corner to hand out the invitation yourself.

If you opt to share a document via email, you can choose their permission from the drop-down menu to select between "Viewer," "Commenter," or "Editor." You can also send an email to the person to notify them by enabling "Notify People" and optionally typing a message.

As for links, you can change the permission underneath the "General Access" section. The drop-down menu lets you select how much power users with the link have over the file when you select one of these options:

Restricted: Sharing is disabled. If you've previously shared a link with others, it will no longer work and revoke any permissions they once had.

Sharing is disabled. If you've previously shared a link with others, it will no longer work and revoke any permissions they once had. Anyone with the link (Viewer): Shared users can view the file but can’t edit it in any way. This is the default action when you share a file and the best option if you’re trying to share a file for download.

Shared users can view the file but can’t edit it in any way. This is the default action when you share a file and the best option if you’re trying to share a file for download. Anyone with the link (Commenter): Allows shared users to leave comments if desired. This is great for team projects.

Allows shared users to leave comments if desired. This is great for team projects. Anyone with the link (Editor): This gives the shared users full read/write access. They still can’t delete it from your Drive, though; it's just for the file's contents.

You can do a lot more with these shareable links, which also work with other Drive files and on mobile. For a deeper look at how these links work and how to generate them, check out our guide.

How to See All the Recent Changes

When you share documents with others, it's difficult to keep track of all the small changes that happen if you're not present. For that, there's revision history. Google Docs keeps track of all the changes that occur in a document and groups them into periods, keeping the clutter down. You can even revert a file to any of the previous versions listed in the history with the click of a mouse. You can view a list of all recent changes by clicking File > Version History > See Version History.

If you're the owner of a document and would prefer for collaborators to have to suggest edits to your file (instead of directly editing them), you can set the access permission to "Commenter." This lets others make an edit to a document without the worry of others messing about in your file. When a collaborator makes an edit, the owner receives an email notification regarding the suggested edit and can choose to keep or discard the change.

If you look up at the top right of the document window, you’ll see your current state. If you see “Suggesting,” then you’re good to go. If you see “Editing” or “Viewing,” then click that button and then click the “Suggesting” option.

How to Find the Word and Page Count

By default, Google Docs doesn't display the word or page count, but it's easy to check them without a manual count. So, if you have a strict word limit for an assignment or just like to keep track of the amount you write, you can see the details of your labor with the word count. You can even highlight text from any paragraph to check how many words there are in the selection. To view your document's word/page count, click Tools > Word Count or press Ctrl+Shift+C on Windows and Command+Shift+C on Mac.

If you wish to see it at all times, in the bottom left corner, check the box next to "Display Word Count While Typing."