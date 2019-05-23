PowerPoint provides several different ways to change the default font of a presentation. You can set a default font for new text boxes, find and replace specific fonts throughout the presentation, or change the default font for heading and body text and save it for future use. Here’s how.

Changing the Default Font in Text Boxes

PowerPoint provides a large library of different themes, and each theme has its own set of default fonts. If you like the design of the theme, but you aren’t particularly happy with the font, then you can change it. The easiest way to make this happen is in PowerPoint’s Slide Master.

As Microsoft points out, Master slides control the overall appearance of the presentation. This includes colors, background, effects, and, most importantly, fonts. To access the Slide Master, go ahead and open PowerPoint, head over to the “View” tab, and then click the “Slide Master” button.

You’ll notice a copy of each available slide template appear in the left-hand pane. Select the first slide and then click the “Fonts” button on the “Slide Master” tab.

A drop-down menu will appear. Here, you’ll see an extensive list of predefined heading and body font pairs. Selecting any of these options will change the text for the entire presentation. Alternatively, you can choose the “Customize Fonts” option at the bottom of the menu to choose your own fonts.

The “Create New Theme Fonts” window will now appear. Here, you can choose the font style for the heading and body, individually. To the right, you’ll see a preview of the text. Once you’re finished with that, go ahead and give your new theme font a name, then select “Save.”

Changing the Font via the Replace Fonts Command

PowerPoint also has a convenient feature that allows you to find and replace different fonts in your presentation. In the “Editing” group of the “Home” tab, select the arrow next to “Replace.”

A drop-down menu will appear. Here, select “Replace Fonts.”

The “Replace Font” window will appear. Select the font you’d like to replace, then select the font you’d like to replace it with. Once finished, select “Replace.”

Changing the Default Font for Text Boxes

Another feature is changing the default font for text boxes. To do this, head to the “Insert” tab and then click the “Text Box” button.

Next, draw a text box by clicking and dragging your cursor to the desired size. Type the text into your text box.

Once your text is entered, apply the format to this text that you would like to make the default. That includes font style, size, and color. Once you’ve customized the text to your liking, right-click the text box. From the menu that appears, select “Set as Default Text Box.”

Next time you insert a text box, it will use this font format.

Save Your Default Font in a Template

If you want to save your settings as a template for future use, head over to the “File” tab and then select “Save As.”

In the “Other locations group, click “Browse.”

Navigate to the location of your Custom Office Templates folder. This file path usually looks something like this:

C:\Users\user\Documents\Custom Office Templates

Once you’re at the correct location, click the arrow in the “Save as type” box.

In the menu that appears, select “PowerPoint Template.”

Finally, click “Save” at the bottom-right of the window.

Your template with your customized fonts is now saved.