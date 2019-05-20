If you, like many people, picked up an HBO Now account to watch Game of Thrones, your first thought after finishing the series last night might have been “How do I cancel?”

Alright, in fairness, your first thought might have been “What the hell was that?” if the general current of social media is any indicator. And as veteran watchers of shows like LOST with long meandering story arcs that end in disgruntled viewership, you have our sympathy if the finale left you unhappy.

Whether you ended the series on a high note or you’re still reeling from the ending today, if Game of Thrones was the only HBO programming you were tuned in for, it’s time to cancel. To do so, log into your account at play.hbonow.com and click on the “Settings” link in the upper right corner.

Within the “Settings” menu, select “Billing Information.”

You’ll see information about your subscription, including when the next billing date the credit card assigned to the account. Toggle the “Auto-Renew On” switch to the off position.

You’ll be prompted to reconsider. Click “Yes, Turn It Off.”

Your billing information will now reflect the expiration date of your account, and the Auto-Renew feature should be turned off.

If your expiration date happens to coincide with the end of the series like ours does, you can make a clean break. If you still have a week or even a month of service left, then there’s always plenty of time to get sucked back in, and binge watch some more HBO content.