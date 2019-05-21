Google Chrome lets you download full web pages for offline viewing. You can save just the basic HTML or additional assets (like pictures) to completely re-assemble a page without the need for an internet connection.

How to Save a Web Page

Go ahead and fire up Chrome, and then navigate to a web page that you want to save. Click the menu button, and then click on More Tools > Save Page As. Alternatively, you can use Ctrl+S (Command+S in macOS) to open the “Save as…” dialog.

Choose a folder to save the page and then, from the drop-down menu, choose either “Webpage, HTML only” or “Webpage, Complete.” The former keeps only content vital to access it later on (text and formatting), while the latter saves everything (text, images, and additional resource files). If you want to be able to access the full page offline, choose the “complete” option.

The web page is downloaded the same as any other file, with its progress at the bottom of Chrome’s window.

To open the web page, head to the folder and then double-click the file to open it.

After you finish with the web page, you can safely delete it from your computer.

How to Create a Shortcut for Web Pages

While saving a page for offline viewing is great for articles you might want to reference later, you can also make quick links to specific websites directly on your desktop, which is better for when you are online. This works well for web apps that you use regularly—you can even set them up to run in full windows, so they feel almost native.

A shortcut to a web page is the same as any other shortcut already on your desktop. The main difference between creating a shortcut and saving a page is you would use a shortcut for pages you regularly visit—like howtogeek.com—not a specific article or static page you want to preserve for offline viewing. If you’re just trying to save a page for quick access, then you’ll want to create a shortcut on your desktop instead.

Fire up Chrome and navigate to the site you want to save to your computer’s Desktop. Click on the menu > More Tools > Create Shortcut.

Give the shortcut a custom name if you want. You can also tick the “Open as window” box to open the site in a separate window instead of the Chrome browser. This will force the page to open in a new window without tabs, the Omnibox, or bookmarks bar. It’s great for web apps because it gives them a very native, app-like feel.

Click “Create.”

After you click “Create,” a new icon is added to your desktop. Double-click on the icon to instantly go to your favorite site.

If you try to access a shortcut while you’re offline, you’ll receive an error, and the page won’t load. The reason this happens is that instead of saving all the HTML, text, and images—like in the previous part—a shortcut points Chrome to a specific web page that it then has to load.

If you no longer use these shortcuts to access the websites anymore, simply delete the file from your desktop to free up any clutter on your workspace.