Roblox is one of the most popular games in the world, but it’s currently limited to a handful of platforms. Chrome OS isn’t on the “supported” list, but thanks to the Google Play Store, Roblox is a few clicks away.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game creation platform where you can design, share, and play games with other players. The platform—which initially released in 2006—hosts games and virtual worlds in a variety of genres, such as simulations, puzzles, role-playing games, and racing games, to name a few. Each game in Roblox is called an “Obby,” short for an obstacle course.

With 90+ million active users per month and over 15 million games created, Roblox is quite possibly the most popular game you’ve never played. Roblox is available for Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Xbox.

Unfortunately, if you want to create your own Roblox Obby, Roblox Developer software is only available on Windows and Mac operating systems. You can, however, play it on your Chromebook—assuming it has access to the Android apps in the Google Play Store.

How to Play Roblox on a Chromebook

Open up Google Play Store, type “Roblox” into the search bar and hit Enter.

From the list of games, click “Install” under Roblox to start the download.

After it has installed, click “Open.”

If you’d rather open it later on, you can do so from the app drawer. Click the drawer icon, then scroll until you see the Roblox icon and click on it.

Once Roblox opens, click “Sign Up” to create a new user—if you already have a Roblox account, click “Login” to enter your username and password.

Enter your date of birth, a username, password, and gender, and then click “Sign Up.”

Your date of birth is used to determine which of the two age categories you’ll be placed into, either “<13” (under 13 years old) or “13+” (over 13 years old). Accounts that are “<13” are given strong chat and post filters, strict security settings, and ability only to send and receive direct messages from existing friends on Roblox.

After you sign up, you’ll see the homepage, where you can choose an Obby to start playing. Click “See All” to view a complete list of Obbies.

When you find an Obby you’re interested in, click it to see more details about it on its page.

When you finally decide on an Obby, click the Play button to join a server.

After you join the server, it’s time to have some fun and complete the course.

Unless the server’s developer has disabled it, you should be able to use a keyboard and mouse to navigate around in-game. However, if the server you’re on doesn’t allow for a keyboard and mouse, you will need to have a touchscreen to move using the on-screen Dpad.

Once you’ve mastered the game, you can head back to the main menu to select a new Obby to play. Click the Hamburger icon in the top left corner and then click “Leave Game.”

Then, click “Leave” once again to return to the game’s menu.

After you leave the game, select a new one from the main menu to explore the many different worlds that await you.

It’s easy to see why Roblox is a massively popular game. With a seemingly endless amount of games and the ability to create even more to share with the world, you can quickly get lost exploring all these digital worlds.