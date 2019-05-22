Roblox Hero

Roblox is one of the most popular games in the world, but it’s currently limited to a handful of platforms. Chrome OS isn’t on the “supported” list, but thanks to the Google Play Store, Roblox is a few clicks away.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game creation platform where you can design, share, and play games with other players. The platform—which initially released in 2006—hosts games and virtual worlds in a variety of genres, such as simulations, puzzles, role-playing games, and racing games, to name a few. Each game in Roblox is called an “Obby,” short for an obstacle course.

With 90+ million active users per month and over 15 million games created, Roblox is quite possibly the most popular game you’ve never played. Roblox is available for Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Xbox.

Unfortunately, if you want to create your own Roblox Obby, Roblox Developer software is only available on Windows and Mac operating systems. You can, however, play it on your Chromebook—assuming it has access to the Android apps in the Google Play Store.

How to Play Roblox on a Chromebook

Open up Google Play Store, type “Roblox” into the search bar and hit Enter.

Type Roblox into the search bar, then hit enter

From the list of games, click “Install” under Roblox to start the download.

Click Install next to the Roblox game app in the Play Store

After it has installed, click “Open.”

After finished downloading, click Open

If you’d rather open it later on, you can do so from the app drawer. Click the drawer icon, then scroll until you see the Roblox icon and click on it.

Access Roblox anytime from the App Drawer by clicking on the drawer, then scroll down and click on Roblox

Once Roblox opens, click “Sign Up” to create a new user—if you already have a Roblox account, click “Login” to enter your username and password.

Click Sign Up

Enter your date of birth, a username, password, and gender, and then click “Sign Up.”

Fill out the form to create an account

Your date of birth is used to determine which of the two age categories you’ll be placed into, either “<13” (under 13 years old) or “13+” (over 13 years old). Accounts that are “<13” are given strong chat and post filters, strict security settings, and ability only to send and receive direct messages from existing friends on Roblox.

After you sign up, you’ll see the homepage, where you can choose an Obby to start playing. Click “See All” to view a complete list of Obbies.

Click See All to see a complete list of games

When you find an Obby you’re interested in, click it to see more details about it on its page.

Click on a title to see more information about it

When you finally decide on an Obby, click the Play button to join a server.

Click the Play icon to join the server

After you join the server, it’s time to have some fun and complete the course.

Let loose and have some fun!

Unless the server’s developer has disabled it, you should be able to use a keyboard and mouse to navigate around in-game. However, if the server you’re on doesn’t allow for a keyboard and mouse, you will need to have a touchscreen to move using the on-screen Dpad.

Not all games have mouse and keyboard support. If it isn't supported, you will have to use a touchscreen to play.

Once you’ve mastered the game, you can head back to the main menu to select a new Obby to play. Click the Hamburger icon in the top left corner and then click “Leave Game.”

To leave a game, click the Hamburger icon, then on Leave Game

Then, click “Leave” once again to return to the game’s menu.

Click Leave

After you leave the game, select a new one from the main menu to explore the many different worlds that await you.

Time to find a new game to conquer!

It’s easy to see why Roblox is a massively popular game. With a seemingly endless amount of games and the ability to create even more to share with the world, you can quickly get lost exploring all these digital worlds.

