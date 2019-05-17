Should an application become unresponsive on your Chromebook, you can either wait to see if it responds or forcefully close it with the Chrome OS Task Manager. Here’s what to do if you need to kill an unresponsive app.

How to Close Unresponsive Apps

While unresponsive apps aren’t all that common on Chrome OS in the first place, the OS isn’t immune to the issue. And with more types of apps available on Chrome OS than any other operating system out there—web apps, Android apps, and Linux apps—that creates more of an opportunity for something to go wrong. If you find yourself in that situation, here’s how to handle it.

Fire up Chrome, click the menu button, then click on More Tools > Task Manager, or press Search+Esc anywhere while using your Chromebook.

RELATED: Master Chrome OS With These Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts

When the Task Manager opens, you’ll see that every currently-running app, extension, tab, and process on your Chromebook is listed. Here is where you’re able to see a process’ digital footprint and manually close anything on your Chromebook with the simple click of a button.

Locate the unresponsive process, click on it, and then click on “End Process.”

This kills the app instantly without any warnings, forcing the process to stop.

After you end the process, you can restart the app, hopefully without issues. If it continues to be unresponsive, there may be a problem with the application, try uninstalling, then reinstalling the program from the appropriate source—the Play Store for Android apps, the Chrome Web Store for web apps, and so on.

If you still experience problems after that, make sure you have the most up-to-date version of Chrome OS installed on your Chromebook. Sometimes updating to the newest version can fix certain bugs with other apps. Otherwise, it may be time to start looking for another tool for the job.

RELATED: How to Delete Apps from Your Chromebook