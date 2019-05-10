Every computer contains at least one processor, also known as a CPU or central processing unit. Your computer’s CPU is probably made by Intel or AMD. Here’s how to see what CPU you have and how fast it is.

You don’t need a system information utility to find this information. Windows shows it in several different places.

To find this information in Windows 10’s Settings app, navigate to Settings > System > About. Look under “Device specifications.” The name of your computer’s processor and its speed are displayed to the right of “Processor.”

You can press Windows+i to open the Settings app quickly. You can also press the Windows key, type “About” to search your Start menu for this settings screen, and click the “About This PC” shortcut that appears.

Windows 10’s Task Manager shows detailed CPU information, too. Right-click your taskbar and select “Task Manager” or press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to launch it. Click the “Performance” tab and select “CPU.” The name and speed of your computer’s CPU appear here. (If you don’t see the Performance tab, click “More Details.”)

You’ll also see real-time CPU usage data and other details, including the number of cores your computer’s CPU has.

Windows 7—or Windows 10—users can find this information in the Control Panel. Specifically, it’s on the system pane. Head to Control Panel > System and Security > System to open it. You can also press Windows+Pause on your keyboard to instantly open this window.

Your computer’s CPU model and speed are displayed to the right of “Processor” under the System heading.

If Windows isn’t booting on your system, you can still find this information in several other ways. Your computer’s documentation likely includes system specification details like this. You may also find this information displayed in your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware settings screen.

