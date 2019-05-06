Creating an intro for your PowerPoint using the signature Star Wars text crawl during the opening scene is an excellent way to captivate your audience, getting them more interested and engaged in your presentation.

Creating the Star Wars Intro Crawl in PowerPoint

First things first, you need to add an image of a clear, starry night sky as the background of our slide. Locate the image online or, if luck is on your side and you have a good camera handy, go outside and take one yourself.

Once you’ve placed the image in PowerPoint, you’ll need to insert a text box so we can enter our introduction text. To add a text box, first, click the “Insert” tab.

Next, click the “Text Box” button.

Click and drag to draw your text box. Be sure to be a bit generous on the size of the text box.

Make sure the image is set to be behind the text. Once you’re ready, enter the text you’d like to be displayed.

The font style has changed a bit in more recent films, but if you’re looking to at least closely mock the text style of the original 1977 version, then you’ll need to set the font to the following:

Color: Gold (Red 250, Green 190, Blue 0)

Font Style: News Gothic MT; Bold

Font Size: 44 pt.

Alignment: Justify

After you adjust your settings, you should have something that looks like this:

Now it’s time to change the perspective of the text. First, select the text box.

Next, switch to the “Format” tab and then click the “Text Effects” button.

From the dropdown menu that appears, select “3-D Rotation.”

Another menu will appear. Here, select the “Perspective Relaxed Moderately” option from the “Perspective” group.

Next, head back to the menu where we selected our perspective, but this time, select “3-D Rotation Options” at the bottom.

The “Format Shape” pane will appear on the right-hand side. Near the bottom, change the “Y Rotation” value to 320 degrees and the “Perspective” option to 80 degrees.

The next part is a bit tricky—you need to position your text box so that the top of the text is at the bottom of the slide. You also need to make sure the text is centered. To do so, click and drag the text box. Adjust the width of the text box to make the top line of text the same width (or close to the same width) as your slide.

Next, head over to the “Animations” tab and select the down arrow at the bottom right of “Animation” group.

At the bottom of the menu that appears, select “More Motion Paths.”

The “Change Motion Path” menu will appear. Here, select “Up” and then click “OK.”

You’ll see a red and green arrow appear, signifying the end and beginning of the animation, respectively. Click and drag the red arrow to the very top of the slide. Hold the Shift key while dragging to keep your line straight.

Now head to the “Advanced Animations” group and select the “Add Animation” option.

Select the “Grow/Shrink” animation from the “Emphasis” group.

Head back over to the “Advanced Animation” group and select “Animation Pane.”

A pane will appear on the right-hand side of the window, displaying the selected animations. Here, double-click the “Up” animation.

A window will appear, presenting several options for the Up animation. Here, change the “Smooth start” and “Smooth end” settings to zero and then click “OK.”

Next, double-click the “Grow/Shrink” animation from the list to bring up its settings window. In the “Settings” section, click the arrow next to the “Size” option. In the dropdown menu that appears, enter “10%” in the “Custom” option and then press Enter.

Head over to the “Timing” tab and select the arrow next to the “Start” option. Select “With Previous” and then click “OK.”

Now, you need to adjust the length of the “Up” animation. By default, the animation length is only two seconds, which is too quick.

To adjust the timing, click and grab the end of the colored bar next to the animation. The timing depends on how much text you have. We’ll set ours to 30 seconds.

Do the same for your Grow/Shrink animation.

Now, we need to add a shape to that uses the same image as the background. Head over to the “Insert” tab and select the “Shapes” option from the “Illustrations” group.

A dropdown menu will appear. Select “Rectangle” from the “Rectangles” group.

Draw the rectangle so that it covers the top half of the slide.

Now we need to remove the outline of the rectangle. Make sure the shape is selected, then head over to the “Home” tab and click “Shape Outline.”

From the dropdown menu that appears, select “No Outline.”

Next, we need to give the shape the same image as our background. To do this, head back over to the “Drawing” group and select “Shape Fill.”

From the dropdown menu, select “Picture.” Browse to the location of the picture you used for your background and select it.

You’ll now have what appears to be one solid background. The point of the shape is to have the text disappear behind it.

If you were to play the slideshow now, the text would disappear kind of abruptly. To have a smoother exit, give soft edges to your shape. To do this, select the shape and head over to the “Format” tab and select “Picture Effects” from the “Picture Styles” group.

Select “Soft Edges” from the dropdown menu.

In the “Soft Edge Variations” group, select the last option for the softest edges.

That it! All that’s left to do is wow your audience with your creative presentation!